The 5 best brand new Apple TV movies coming 2026

This year looks to be a bumper one for Apple TV. Even though the service doesn't have the highest volume of subscribers, it remains T3's top pick of the best streaming services.

While that's in large part down to its shows – here are 5 all-new series coming 2026 – there are plenty of movies, too. And 2026 is adding a bunch more that look genuinely stellar.

In this particular feature we're only highlighting brand new movies, no sequels or remakes to be found. And only ones that you'll find on Apple TV later this year. There's plenty to be excited about.

1. Outcome

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 10 April 2026

While it's a mere couple of months from airing, there's still no trailer (only AI-generated crap to avoid) for Keanu Reeve's next major movie – Outcome.

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, Outcome follows a Hollywood star, Reef (Reeves), who is threatened by video footage from his past and has to face his problems head-on.

Hill co-stars stars in the movie, while Cameron Diaz also features, setting up a star-studded cast for this comedy drama. Now to await the much-wanted trailer, which will hopefully give us more to lure us in.

2. The Dink

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 24 July 2026

A 'pickleball comedy' starring by Ben Stiller? That's the one! It's like Dodgeball reincarnate for 2026. The people are oh-so-definitely here for what could be the comedy smash of the summer.

The movie is about a down-and-out tennis pro, Dusty Boyd (played by Jake Johnson), who wants to earn the approval of his father, Chuck (played by Ed Harris), by assisting in taking down his local club's support for the game.

But when he aggravates an old injury and playing pickleball becomes on option, his new play partner Candace (played by Mary Steenburgen) actually helps him to enjoy the game. Cue comedy mayhem – that's very on trend.

3. Mayday

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 24 September 2026

Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Brennan (played by Ryan Reynolds) undertakes a top secret mission over Russian airspace, when he's forced to crash land into the cold wilderness.

That explains the snowy teaser image, which is the only visual release for the upcoming Mayday. But with Reynolds on board, you can expect comedy and action in equal measure.

Expect a trailer closer to release date for this project, which will be on Apple TV in the late summer. It's been years in the making, under differing working titles, so hopefully this has been a smooth production that won't disappoint.

4. Matchbox: The Movie

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 9 October 2026

Know those Matchbox cars by Mattel toys? Well, you guessed it, that's exactly the source material for this forthcoming Apple TV movie.

It's set to be an action-packed comedy adventure, following a group of friends, whose former leader, CIA agent Sean (played by none other than John Cena), returns and calls upon their help for a mission.

They're successful in this endeavour, but are then kidnapped and framed, so have to team up once again to clear their names – which, apparently, involves frantic pursuits all over the world.

5. Way of the Warrior Kid

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Movie available 20 November 2026

The final entry on this list will appear on Apple TV closer to the end of the year, but it's a biggie – with Chris Pratt starring.

Way of the Warrior Kid is about a middle-schooler, Marc (played Jude Hill), who's being bullied and is getting behind in his studies as a result. But his Navy SEAL Uncle, Jake (Pratt), comes to visit for the summer – changing everything.

Directed by McG – well-known for Charlie’s Angels and Terminator Salvation, among others – this action epic will no doubt wear its heart on its sleeve and be a big family hit just ahead of the holiday season.