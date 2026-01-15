With so much content available at our fingertips today, it can be hard to decide on what to invest your time on – especially when some TV series span countless episodes.

However, there are also some shows on streaming services that are bite sized or have seasons that are relatively short. That includes some true sci-fi gems lurking in the bowels of Netflix.

I have personally binged my way through some of them in seemingly no time at all – for one reason or another – so have no qualms on recommending the following for you to similarly cram into a couple of days.

Jupiter’s Legacy | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jupiter's Legacy

Based on a exceptional comic book series by Mark Miller (Kick Ass, Wanted) Jupiter's Legacy is the epitome of the forgotten gem.

It's a superhero story that subverts the genre and looks into the humanity of superhumans – as a powered group pass the baton to their children. Naturally, the kids have a different understanding on how to use their capabilities.

Originally planned to be an ongoing series, the show ended up being a one season affair, but is still worth a watch. Indeed, with a run time of between 36 and 56 minutes for each of its eight episodes, it's ideal binge material.

Rick and Morty | Season 8 Official Trailer | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

Rick and Morty

If you haven't caught the Rick and Morty bug yet, give one episode a go and I guarantee you'll be hooked.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Packed with very adult humour, the (sometimes controversial) animated series essentially takes the Back to the Future formula of scientist and his junior sidekick to new and hilarious depths.

Season 8 recently hit Netflix and runs for 10 episodes of around 20 minutes each, so you can be done in little over three hours. But if you've not watched any as yet, you have a whole weekend's worth of entertainment ahead – a couple, in fact.

Altered Carbon | Teaser [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Altered Carbon

Arguably still the finest sci-fi series on Netflix (bar Stranger Things, perhaps), Altered Carbon's first season was a flag bearer for the platform. It showed what can be done with money and support.

Based on the novels by Richard K Morgan, it is Blade Runner meets Agatha Christie as the body-hopping Takeshi Kovacs reluctantly takes on a murder mystery with more twists and turns than the New York subway system.

Sadly, the second season starring Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World, Twisted Metal) couldn't hit the same high notes and there are currently no plans for a follow-up. But check out that first season of 10 (almost) hour-long episodes.

You'll want to finish them in one batch for sure – who needs sleep?