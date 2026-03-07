Forget Marvel, HBO's Lanterns could be the next great profane superhero show
It's for mature audiences, clearly
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When James Gunn took over the reins of the DC cinematic universe, it wasn't a huge surprise that he turned to HBO for the brand's TV arm. After all, he'd already had impressive success with the first season of Peacemaker at that point, and clearly enjoyed the fact that HBO freed him up to make TV shows that could lean into profanity in ways that Marvel seems more afraid of.
Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
So, it was similarly unsurprising when he confirmed that another big part of the DC franchise, Green Lantern, would be coming to HBO and HBO Max rather than debuting in a feature film. Now, after months of anticipation, we finally have a first trailer for the resulting series, Lanterns.
I'll get the bad news out of the way first: the show won't arrive on HBO until August this year, which means we still have nearly half the year to wait, depending on when in the month it arrives. That makes this one of the earliest teaser trailers for a TV series I can remember seeing, but that's life.
That leads us to the good news, which is deeper, thankfully. The teaser shows off the main cast of the series, which will clearly revolve around the dynamic between Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler. Chandler plays Hal Jordan, one of the most famous Lanterns going, as he jadedly tries to train up Pierre as John Stewart, a newcomer who needs to earn the right to wear the all-powerful ring.
Stewart will clearly come to think as the series progresses that perhaps Jordan's living in the past, and could do with putting a bit more effort into things. That tension is likely to boil over at some point, I'd hope. Interestingly, it seems like the show might be rooted in one small-town location for its actual story, too.
That town is seemingly watched over by the always superb Kelly Macdonald as the local sheriff, and she's just as dubious of the Lanterns' arrival as anyone else. It's a bit gutting to learn that we're going to have to endure such a long wait before actually being able to watch the show, because this teaser is a it of a treat.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.