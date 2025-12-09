Prime Video's most profane show is back next year – but I just have one big question

Amazon has done a pretty solid job in the last couple of years of branching out past The Boys, which spent a decent spell as the streamer's clear candidate for "best long-running series". Other shows have started to fill the gap it leaves when it's not airing, including the hugely successful Fallout.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Still, it's always going to be major news when The Boys is back, and that goes double when you consider that its next season will be its last, at least in mainline form. The show ends in 2026, and now we've finally got a proper trailer to digest, which has left me with one big question about its final run of episodes, which I'll get to later.

The Boys - Final Season Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The trailer actually earns its label as a "teaser", since it really doesn't tell us a vast amount more than we already knew. The Boys are continuing in their joint quest to put Homelander in the ground, despite their past differences with each other, and are clearly going to need a master plan to make it happen.

We get the quickest of looks at Homelander himself, along with a few glimpses of some of his entourage, and it all suggests that things will probably come to a seriously bloody head at a certain point. What I'm curious about, though, is whether it'll matter that I haven't watched both seasons of Gen V.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The college-themed spinoff show has become a big hit in its own right, but a random combination of factors has meant that I've never actually watched it, and while I don't think that impinged on my understanding of The Boys' fourth season, I saw a few faces I didn't recognise in this teaser.

The shows are more intertwined that I expected them to be, and I'm curious to find out whether I'm going to be in the dark on some characters as a result, or whether they'll be introduced and explained carefully. Either way, I've got a few months to wait – the show's final season starts on 8 April 2026.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors