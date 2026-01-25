Prime Video's trailblazing show finally gets a Season 4 trailer that "will send shivers down your back"

When you tally up the best shows Amazon's made so far for Prime Video, its very own streaming service, there's quite a long list to get through – and some of the best don't necessarily feature on Amazon's own list of its most-viewed. It recently revealed that Fallout's second season is climbing that ranking, but I didn't see Invincible on the list.

The animated show is nonetheless one of the best-regarded ones that Amazon's ever launched, and is the definition of a cult success. While it might not have tens of millions of viewers, it clearly has enough to keep securing renewals, and its seasons seem to be coming closer together now than at first.

Invincible Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The fourth has a proper trailer now, as you can see above, and it also has a release date on Prime Video – 18 March, making it about two months away. After the show's second season experimented with a split in the middle, releasing in two chunks with a few weeks between them, fans will be relieved to learn that season 4 is sticking to the old format, like Season 3 before it.

That means one normal run of episodes, not a torturous wait for more, and from this trailer, it looks like that's fortunate, since we're going to be getting possibly the most action-packed season yet, with Mark once again torn between wanting to be a simple superhero doing good without asterisks, and the demands of his tyrannical, violent and mega-powerful father.

This time around, the threat from extraterrestrial beings seems to be more significant than ever, forcing Mark to consider teaming up with Omni-Man even after all of the evil that he's seen him perpetrate. That really underlines just how menacing the new bad guy Thragg is – a character that those who've read the Invincible comics seem to be almost terrified of.

He's voiced by Lee Pace, a newcomer to the series, which is a really excellent bit of casting (as Foundation fans will know). As one person wrote in a YouTube comment: "Lee Pace voicing Thragg is gonna be epic. He’s got some chilling lines that will send shivers down your back with his voice."

Here's hoping that prediction comes true when the show releases in March. Until then, get it on your watchlist or catch up if you've never seen it!

