This Icelandic outerwear brand just made Arc’teryx look a little less cool

If you keep an eye on the premium outdoor space, you’ll know that Arc'teryx has become the unofficial benchmark for minimalist, design-led outerwear.

But another Nordic brand is building momentum, and its latest collaboration might just turn a few heads.

Icelandic outerwear specialist 66°North has announced a limited-edition capsule collection with Grammy-winning Icelandic musician Laufey, blending technical outerwear with the singer’s soft, feminine aesthetic.

The five-piece capsule reimagines everyday pieces from the brand’s core range through Laufey’s lens, resulting in garments that feel a little more playful than the serious, alpine-focused gear typically associated with the high-end outdoor category.

A softer side of technical outerwear

Laufey worked closely with the brand throughout the design process, alongside her twin sister Junia and 66°North’s creative team.

The group drew inspiration from childhood imagery, Iceland’s dramatic landscapes and the brand’s century-long archive.

Laufey and her twin sister Junia wearing the 66ºNorth Long Shell Coat (Image credit: 66°North)

The range includes a Long Shell Coat, a technical three-layer waterproof jacket with an adjustable waist belt, large flat pockets and snap closures.

It comes in black or stone colourways with navy contrast stitching and features a packable Polartec NeoShell hood designed to handle wet conditions.

Elsewhere in the collection is a waterproof Shell Bag with a 10,000mm rating, a fitted Graphic T-Shirt featuring a tour-inspired clock graphic, and two knit pieces: a brushed Icelandic wool cardigan produced at the brand’s Reykjavík knit factory and a matching bonnet made from the same yarn.

Built for weather, made to last

Founded in 1926 to create protective clothing for Icelandic fishermen, the company built its reputation on garments capable of withstanding the country’s famously unforgiving weather.

66°North x Laufey Shell Bag (Image credit: 66°North)

The same heritage also informs the brand’s sustainability approach, with 66°North operating as a certified B Corp and carbon-neutral company that prioritises durability and circularity over fast-moving fashion cycles.

The emphasis on long-lasting garments and repairability reflects a growing shift across the outdoor industry, where brands are increasingly expected to balance performance with environmental responsibility.

A centenary worth celebrating

The collaboration arrives at a symbolic moment for the Icelandic label. 2026 marks 66°North’s 100-year anniversary, and the company plans to celebrate the milestone through a series of collaborations, campaigns and global activations throughout the year.

The 66°North x Laufey capsule collection launches 10 March 2026, when it will be available online globally and in stores in Iceland, London and Copenhagen.

Prices start at £85 (~$114 / €98 / AU$162) for the Graphic T-Shirt, rising to £415 (~$554 / €479 / AU$791) for the Long Shell Coat.