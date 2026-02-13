Arc'teryx upgrades the iconic waterproof jacket with 100D GORE-TEX PRO for true all-mountain use

Arc'teryx has unveiled a new version of its classic Beta shell, and this one isn’t aimed at casual hillwalkers.

The new Beta SV (as in, Severe Weather) is designed for all-mountain use in harsh alpine conditions, combining a 100-denier GORE-TEX PRO ePE shell with climbing-focused details.

Positioned as the toughest jacket in the Beta family, the new model uses a 100D 3-layer GORE-TEX PRO ePE construction, making it the most rugged Beta shell currently in the lineup.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

In practical terms, that higher denier fabric means greater abrasion resistance, which is useful when you’re scraping against rock, hauling packs, or spending extended time in mixed winter conditions.

Despite the burlier build, the jacket remains relatively light, weighing only 480g in a men's medium – impressive figures given the heavy-duty fabric.

Arc'teryx has paired the outer shell with a lightweight MICRO-GRID backer designed to improve breathability and protect against internal abrasion.

Built for severe weather

As with other recent Arc'teryx shells, the Beta SV is made with recycled content and without intentionally added PFAS, aligning with the brand’s ongoing material transition.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A helmet-compatible StormHood with three-point adjustment keeps visibility clear in bad weather, while pit zips allow rapid ventilation during high-output ascents.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

The new belay-friendly two-way front zipper makes it easier to access a harness, and the hand pockets are positioned to remain usable when wearing one.

Dual hem adjusters and Velcro cuff tabs round out the technical detailing.

A tougher take on the Beta formula

The Beta line has long been Arc'teryx’s “do-it-all” waterproof shell range, sitting between minimalist emergency layers and fully expedition-focused pieces.

The SV version pushes the range firmly into serious alpine territory, arguably closer in intent to the Arc'teryx Beta AR (2025), but with an even tougher face fabric.

At £700 in the UK, the Beta SV is unapologetically premium, signalling that it isn't designed for weekend dog walks or occasional drizzly commutes.

(Image credit: Arc'teryx)

Instead, it’s built for high-altitude hikes, winter mountaineering, cold-weather climbing and extended time in hostile weather, the kind of conditions where durability and long-term waterproof performance matter more than shaving the last few grams.

The Beta SV Jacket is available now at Arc'teryx UK, Arc'teryx US and Arc'teryx EU for the recommended price of £700 / $800 / €800.

The matching Beta SV Pants retail for £450 / $500 / €500. AU price and availability TBC.