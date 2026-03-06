I love running, and these three reflective running vests are the ones I’d recommend in 2026

As we emerge from the depths of winter, you may be reaching for your reflective vest less frequently, but it remains an essential piece of running kit. Night runs, darker days, and early-morning outings all require reflective gear you can trust.

I like to get out before the sun rises, even during the summer months, and as most of my runs are in an urban setting, I want to feel confident that cars and bikes are spotting me from a distance.

While safety is paramount, style, comfort and storage are also important. I want to be seen, but I don’t want a vest that disrupts my natural movement, chafes, or feels uncomfortable.

Storage is a big plus on longer runs and – if you’ll forgive my vanity – I’m definitely not aiming for a high-vis aesthetic that makes me look like a lollipop lady.

I set out to find reflective running vests that met all four criteria, testing them in real running conditions to see which pipped it to the post.

Silva Strive Fly Reflective Vest £69.95 at silvasweden.uk Light, comfortable and impressively versatile, the Silva Strive Fly Reflective Vest is built for runners who want storage without bulk. Weighing barely over 120g, it offers multiple pockets, pole attachments and reflective detailing, all wrapped in a snug, bounce-free fit designed for fast training runs and longer outings alike. Proviz360 Fully Reflective Running X Vest £24.99 at provizsports.com Designed purely for visibility, the Proviz360 Running X Vest uses 100% reflective fabric embedded with tiny glass beads that bounce light back toward its source, making you highly visible to vehicles in low light. Ultra-light and adjustable, it’s best worn as a simple outer layer for night runs or commutes. Kiprun RACE Trail Running Competition 5L Vest £39.99 at decathlon.co.uk Built for longer runs and trail adventures, the Kiprun RACE 5L vest combines a snug, bounce-free fit with impressive storage. Weighing just 190g, it features ten pockets and space for soft flasks, letting you carry water, fuel and layers comfortably on multi-hour outings.

Best overall

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

Silva Strive Fly Reflective Vest

If you want a reflective running vest that excels across all the key criteria, the Strive Fly Reflective is a fine investment, despite it being the most expensive on test here. It’s the sister product to Silva’s well-regarded, super-light Strive Fly Vest and offers the same features, albeit 3g heavier, but with added reflective panels, for the same price.

Swedish brand Silva designs products built to survive Scandinavia’s challenging conditions. While I wasn’t testing the Strive Fly Reflective Vest in the Arctic, I did head out on several blustery, rain-soaked runs to see how it handled British wind and weather.

It’s impressively light (123g, XS) with a snug, comfortable fit. The three-point fastening system is fuss-free and flexible, sitting comfortably over bulky winter layers. Even on the windiest outings, I barely noticed I was wearing it. No flapping, no rubbing, no fuss.

Storage is generous, with eight pockets of varying sizes providing more than enough space for essentials if you’re heading out for a few hours. A handy ‘hidden’ zipped front pocket easily fits an iPhone 11. There are also attachment points for running poles and an integrated safety whistle for emergencies.

This vest earns top marks for comfort and style, and it blends seamlessly with my running wardrobe. But crucially, does it deliver on visibility? In daylight, it looks understated. Step into the dark, however, and the reflective triangle pattern comes alive, ensuring you glow brightly and remain reassuringly visible on urban runs.

Buy at Silva UK for £69.95

Best for maximum visibility

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

Proviz360 Fully Reflective Running X Vest

When it’s time to bring out the big guns and wear a vest that will light you up like a beacon, the Proviz360 Reflective Running Vest is a go-to for runners and cyclists alike.

It’s popular thanks to the magical reflective properties of the patented Proviz360 textile, which means that when light hits it, you glow brightly. The secret lies in millions of tiny glass beads embedded in the material, which bounce light back toward its source, keeping you clearly visible even in the darkest conditions.

This one-size-fits-all unisex vest goes over the head and fastens at the sides with circular Velcro pads. Simple, yes, but it works perfectly, and while Proviz won’t win any awards for design, it saves you the hassle of fiddling with toggles or complicated fasteners.

The vest is lightweight, and I was able to fold it down easily into a side pocket once my run stretched from dawn into daylight, and it was no longer needed.

It’s surprisingly flexible and worked well over both my thickest running jacket and a light base layer. It didn’t flap noticeably, although I could hear a little movement when worn over the lighter outfit, where it had more space to shift.

There are no pockets or storage, so you’ll need to wear it over a running belt if you’re carrying supplies. But rest assured, this vest is designed to do one thing exceptionally well: reflect light in the dark. If you’re happy to sacrifice storage and style for pure visibility, this workhorse is a solid choice.

Buy at Proviz UK for £24.99

Best for trail and long-distance runs

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls)

Kiprun RACE Trail Running Competition 5L Vest

On Sunday mornings, I’ll often head out for a longer run than my midweek pre-work outings. I’ll venture into local woodlands or along the cycle path that connects Bristol and Bath, aiming to be out for at least a couple of hours.

While I may start in the dark, most of these longer runs are spent in morning light, so I need a vest that balances reflective benefits with enough storage to carry the essentials while clocking up the kilometres.

The Kiprun RACE Trail Running Competition Vest was designed in collaboration with the Kiprun Women’s Team, which includes British long-distance runner and European U23 champion Alice Goodall, so this endorsement has weight. On the other hand, the vest is light, weighing just 190 g, and the fit is snug – in fact, a little too snug, so be aware that this product runs small.

Once on, the vest stayed firmly in place — no rising, shifting, or bouncing. The storage is impressive for such a lightweight vest, with a total of 10 pockets.

You could easily spend the day in this vest, as it can carry two 500 ml water bottles, four pockets for food and waste, a large pocket at the back for extra layers, plus a zipped pocket for valuables and phone (my iPhone 11 was a comfortable fit).

The reflective features are arranged in zones rather than panels, which is a little limited but provides perfectly adequate visibility for off-road runs.

Buy at Decathlon UK for £39.99

Verdict

Which vest is best for you depends on where you run, the distances you cover, and whether style matters. All of the vests above excel in at least one of these categories.

If reflective performance is your top priority, then a tip of the hat goes to Proviz360, which outclasses the competition with its award-winning material.

If you’re looking for a vest that combines good reflectivity, outstanding comfort, and enough storage to see you through a two-hour run, then hands down the prize goes to Silva’s Strive Fly Reflective Vest.