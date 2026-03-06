Arc’teryx has introduced the Sylan 2, the next generation of its fast trail running shoe designed for high-speed movement across technical mountain terrain.

The updated model builds on the original Sylan, part of Arc’teryx’s first footwear collection designed entirely by its in-house team, with a lighter construction, a redesigned upper and a more responsive midsole setup that now includes a carbon-fibre plate for extra propulsion and stability.

According to the company, athlete feedback played a key role in shaping the update, with the brand focusing on improving stability and confidence at speed while preserving the energetic ride that made the original shoe popular among mountain runners.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx’s)

“Since introducing the Sylan two years ago, our athletes have been telling us how fast they feel, but they wanted more confidence with speed,” said Chris Pope, Footwear Design Director at Arc’teryx.

“With Sylan 2, we refined every element to deliver even greater performance – it’s lighter, more propulsive and more stable to support high-output days in technical mountain terrain.”

A faster, more propulsive platform

The Sylan 2 introduces a redesigned midsole built around supercritical foam, a material increasingly common in road running shoes thanks to its lightweight and energetic feel.

Nike’s Alphafly 3, Adidas’ Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, ASICS’ Metaspeed Sky Paris and Saucony’s Endorphin Elite all rely on versions of the same supercritical foam technology.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arc’teryx pairs the foam with a carbon-fibre composite plate, designed to improve propulsion and add torsional stability on uneven terrain.

The shoe retains its rocker geometry to promote a quick toe-off, while the heel has been reshaped to improve stability during descents and technical sections.

The changes help the new model shed around 20 grams compared to its predecessor, while also improving energy return and efficiency on longer efforts.

New upper and refined traction

Up top, the Sylan 2 switches from a knit construction to an engineered woven jacquard upper, designed to improve lockdown and ventilation during high-output runs.

The material also incorporates reinforced fibres and TPU overlays for added durability and protection on rocky terrain.

Earlier Sylan models used uppers woven with recycled polyester fibres, although Arc’teryx hasn’t highlighted recycled materials in the Sylan 2 launch information.

(Image credit: Arc’teryx’s)

Underfoot, the shoe keeps the Vibram Megagrip outsole with LITEBASE technology, a combination commonly used in performance trail footwear to reduce weight while maintaining durability.

Arc’teryx has updated the lug design with a multi-height stepped pattern, which aims to improve traction on both wet and dry surfaces while shedding mud more effectively.

According to Arc’teryx athlete Martin Kern, the shoe manages to blend durability and speed in a way that’s uncommon for aggressive trail footwear.

“What really blows me away is that rugged, tank-like durability packed into such a fast, snappy shoe,” Kern said. “Usually you have to choose between a tough shoe and a quick one, but the Sylan 2 breaks the mould.”

Stack height sits at 32mm in the heel and 26mm in the forefoot, producing a 6mm drop that places the shoe firmly in the modern high-stack trail category.

The Arc’teryx Sylan 2 launches 5 March at Arc’teryx UK, Arc'teryx US, and Arc'teryx EU, retailing for £200 / $220 / €220 (~AU$314).