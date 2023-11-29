Surprise! Nike confirms Alphafly 3 availability and announces new Pegasus Trail 5 and Zegama 2 running shoes

Lovers of the best running shoes and best trail running shoes, rejoice! After a year-long wait, you'll be able to buy a pair of Alphafly 3 very soon. Nike confirmed that one of the fastest running shoes ever will go on sale on 4 January 2024, which is just over a month away. As a bonus, the brand also announced the new Pegasus Trail 5 and Zegama 2 trail shoes, featuring bucket-loads of new technology and improved silhouettes.

Nike Alphafly 3: price, availability and what's new?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

The shoe on everyone's mind, the Nike Alphafly 3, features the same ingredients as before – the triple threat of Air Zoom unit, a carbon Flyplate and ZoomX foam – but the recipe for the overall system has been tuned to optimise and improve the overall benefit to the athlete.

The most run-tested Nike Racing shoe to date, the Alphafly 3, athletes have put more than 20,000 miles (approx. 32,000 kilometres) in the shoes in the Nike Sport Research Lab and on the roads where athletes train and race. Even though its predecessor, the Nike Alphafly 2, is still one of the best running shoes on the market, Nike switched things up with the new iteration.

The third iteration features one continuous midsole connecting the heel and forefoot, designed to offer all footstrike patterns a smoother heel-to-toe transition. The Alphafly 3 also has a new lightweight Fast Shot outsole to ensure optimal traction and grip in a lightweight design.

The wider full-length carbon-fibre Flyplate provides added propulsion, while the dual Nike Air Zoom units in the forefoot help cushion the impact and return energy to you. Built on an all-new last to improve arch comfort and reduce rubbing throughout the foot, the new moulded sock liner of the Alphafly 2 was created to support the new lower-profile arch.

The upper is also brand new. The Atomkit 3.0 construction offers improved containment, breathability and midfoot support in a lightweight, breathable design. It features a redesigned lacing system that creates a softer fit on the top of the foot by integrating the eye stays in the Flyknit upper.

Thanks to these tweaks and optimisations, the Nike Alphafly 3 is the lightest Alphafly yet, delivering all the cushioning and energy return benefits of the Alphafly without the bulk. That said, the Alphafly 2 was surprisingly lightweight for its size, so can't imagine how light the Alphafly 3 feels!

The prototype colourway of the Nike Alphafly 3 will be available at Nike, on the Nike app, and at select running speciality stores starting 4 January 2024. The Nike Alphafly 3 will retail for $285 in the U.S. and $275 equivalent in all other countries.

NIKE ALPHAFLY 3 QUICK SPECS

Weight : M10 (220g), W8 (176g)

: M10 (220g), W8 (176g) Stack Height (M10): <40mm

<40mm Offset/drop: 8mm

Nike Pegasus Trail 5: price, availability and what's new?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

The Pegasus Trail 5 is the second model in the Nike Running line to feature ReactX, following its debut in the Nike InfinityRN 4. Compared to Nike React foam, ReactX is engineered to reduce its carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43% due to reduced energy in the manufacturing process. At the same time, it increases energy return by 13%!

Another new addition is the Nike Trail All Terrain Compound (ATC), a high abrasion rubber outsole for increased traction, debuting in the Pegasus Trail 5. Nike says the compound is placed where it's most needed for directional traction and grip on the trails – including the ride rail, heel pod and forefoot.

Built on the same reliable MR64 last used for previous iterations, the new Pegasus Trail 5 has an updated midfoot containment system that features Flywire cabling that locks down the lacing and a new midfoot scrim on both the lateral and medial sides for additional lightweight support.

The updated engineered mesh upper is said to offer 'zonal breathability' and more reinforcement through tighter-knit construction in high-wear zones (big toe, midfoot). The Nike Pegasus Trail 5 is available beginning in May 2024.

NIKE PEGASUS TRAIL 5 QUICK SPECS

Weight : W8 (243g); M10 (300g)

: W8 (243g); M10 (300g) Stack Height (M10): 37mm

37mm Offset/drop: 9.5mm

9.5mm Lug height depth: 3.5mm

Nike Zegama 2: price, availability and what's new?

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike) (Image credit: Nike)

Hot on the trail of the Pegasus Trail 5, the Zegama 2 is a max-cushioned trail cruiser that provides high-mileage trail runners with everything they need to maintain that fresh-leg feeling on different terrains for any distance.

The second iteration of the Nike Zegama, the new shoe's upper comprises a single layer of durable mesh to ensure your feet get the proper amount of structure, containment and midfoot support for a locked-in fit without limiting flexibility. It also has a vamp liner to increase breathability and drainability.

Underfoot, the ZoomX midsole is encapsulated in a thin, stiff, durable SR02 carrier that better protects the soft foam from the exterior elements on the trail while preserving all the desired cushioning on the interior. There’s also a little more foam underfoot in this model.

The footbed is now wider and more anatomically correct to allow for the innate expansion of runners’ feet.

Finally, the new Vibram Megagrip outsole features multi-directional lugs inspired by the company’s original Waffle design, which is said to enhance traction, stability and durability to withstand potential elements on the trail.

The new Nike Zegama 2 is available for purchase beginning in May 2024.