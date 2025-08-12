Built for speed, stripped of comfort? New Balance’s bold new racer splits opinions

The New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Elite v5 has officially landed (in the UK), and it’s already splitting opinions in the running shoe world.

While the brand is pitching this as its most advanced marathon racer yet, refined through athlete testing and headlined by Olympic triathlete Alex Yee, the reception hasn’t been universally glowing.

Why? Because in chasing speed, New Balance may have left some of the v4’s fans behind.

(Image credit: New Balance)

Let’s start with the upgrades. The v5 is 28g lighter, features a new dual-layer PEBA-based FuelCell midsole, a reengineered carbon Energy Arc plate, and a lower 8mm drop.

The rocker is sleeker, the fit more secure, and the upper woven mesh lighter and more breathable.

All of it adds up to a shoe that feels snappier and more efficient at race pace.

Alex Yee clocked a 2:11:08 marathon debut in them; clearly, they can perform.

Speed kills… comfort?

But here’s where things get interesting. Runners are starting to report that the v5 feels stiffer and less cushioned than its predecessor.

Some say the ride is more muted than expected, even bordering on firm, a shift from the ultra-plush, forgiving feel of the v4 that made it such a fan-favourite for longer distances.

Reviewers from Doctors of Running and Believe in the Run noted the trade-offs: you get a racier ride, but you lose some of the comfort that made the v4 such a versatile long-distance option.

The v5 feels more like a shoe for chasing personal bests, not necessarily for cruising through the last 10K of a marathon.

And maybe that’s the point. The v5 seems unapologetically performance-focused, engineered for podiums more than park runs.

In doing so, it signals a shift in New Balance’s elite racing strategy, one that prioritises propulsion, not plushness.

The SuperComp Elite v5 is available globally now via New Balance US, New Balance UK and New Balance AU for the recommended price of $250/ £260/ AU$380.