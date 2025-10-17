Coros takes aim at Garmin with 'ultimate mountain sports watch', the Apex 4

Rugged multisport watches have had a busy year. There have been launches left, right and centre, all with plenty of focus on mapping, battery life and tougher cases.

And now Coros has thrown its hat into the ring with the all-new Apex 4, a watch the brand says is purpose-built for mountain sports. In fact, its marketing refers to it as the "ultimate mountain sports watch". It's a bold claim, especially when there are so many competitors out there.

Taking aim at market-leader Garmin, the watch looks and sounds the part and, on paper, brings the right upgrades where it counts. But will it be enough to take on the big dog? Let's have a closer look.

(Image credit: Coros)

Lighter, tougher and made for abuse

The Apex 4's big stand out feature is ruggedness. It switches to a Grade 5 titanium case with a sapphire glass lens and a Memory-In-Pixel display, which should give all-conditions visibility.

It also comes in two sizes - a 46mm and 42mm version. Coros quotes up to 65 hours of All-Systems GPS on the 46mm model, or up to 41 hours on the 42mm, so long outings in the hills should be covered without nursing the battery. Everyday use should offer the same long stamina Coros is known for.

Under the hood, you get an upgraded processor and satellite chipset, which should help with responsiveness and positioning in tricky terrain. Coros has also reworked its GPS algorithms with an aim to offer cleaner tracks and better route handling during workouts, particularly in forests, gullies and steep ground where signals can bounce.

(Image credit: Coros)

Maps now render quicker, with street names and topographic details popping in with less waiting around. There are dedicated profiles for trail running, climbing and ski touring, plus the usual spread of advanced training, sleep, recovery and readiness insights.

For mountain days, the watch's 3D terrain views help with planning and on-wrist checks. You also get live weather, fall detection, and all the standard navigation tools you’d expect on a high-end outdoor watch. It is still lightweight for the spec, so it won’t feel like a brick when you are racking up vert.

So how much will it set you back? The 46mm model costs $479 / £429 while the smaller 42mm version can be picked up for $429 / £389. Both are available now from the Coros official webstore as well as selected retailers both in the US and the UK.