Garmin, take notes: Coros' Nomad smartwatch is part tracker, part travel diary

Coros has always been famous for going after niche outdoor markets, but with its latest launch, the wearable brand is really pushing the envelope.

If the Garmin Instinct 3 is the benchmark for adventure-focused wearables, the Nomad is aiming to outdo it in one surprising category: memory.

Sitting just below the Vertix series, this rugged outdoor smartwatch blends navigation and sport tracking with a suite of storytelling tools designed to help you relive every hike, summit, and cast.

(Image credit: Coros)

As well as offering dual-frequency GPS, global maps, and more than 40 sport modes, the Coros Nomad introduces a new Adventure Journal feature that turns the watch into a wearable outdoor scrapbook.

Voice pins, photo tagging, and 3D flyovers are just some of the features that help you preserve not only your route and stats, but how the moment felt.

Outdoor tracking meets memory-making

The new Adventure Journal feature is at the heart of the Nomad. With a quick press of the action button, users can drop voice pins mid-activity, using the built-in dual microphones with noise reduction, to capture observations, thoughts, or fishing tips.

Those voice notes are transcribed and saved in the COROS app alongside maps, stats, and geotagged photos or videos from your adventure.

After your trip, you can relive it all in a 3D flyover complete with pace, elevation, and location markers.

You can even share it via a link, combining GPS data with real-world moments in a way no Garmin or Suunto currently offers.

Rugged, lightweight, and built for anglers too

The Nomad also leans heavily into fishing, with eight dedicated modes covering everything from shore and kayak fishing to fly casting.

You can log catches by species, size, and bait, and pin hotspots like submerged logs or rocky outcrops directly to your route.

Real-time environmental data, including moon phase, tides, air pressure and temperature, gives anglers an extra edge.

(Image credit: Coros)

All of this comes in a 49g watch with a polymer and aluminium build, a 1.3-inch always-on Memory-in-Pixel touchscreen, and battery life of up to 50 hours in GPS mode or 22 days of daily use.

There's also heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), and topographic maps with street names and POIs.

The Coros Nomad is available now in three colours, Green, Brown, and Dark Grey, for $349 / £319 / AU$659 via Coros and select retail partners.