Coros Pace 4 (yet again) proves you don’t need a bulky smartwatch for pro-level training power
The brand's latest wearable brings AMOLED clarity, longer battery life and voice-logging smarts to an ultralight 32g design
The Coros Pace 4 marks a confident evolution for the performance-focused brand.
Designed for athletes who value speed and simplicity over flashy smart features, the new running watch borrows features from both the incredibly popular Coros Pace 3 and the Pace Pro, the brand's first AMOLED wearable.
It weighs just 32 grams with the nylon band, yet it packs the kind of tools you’d normally find in far bulkier smartwatches.
The most visible upgrade is the new 1.2-inch 390 × 390 AMOLED display with 2.5D bevelled glass, the first in the Pace line.
It delivers sharper detail and smoother swipes while retaining Coros’ battery stamina: 41 hours of GPS tracking, or 19 days of daily use.
Even with the always-on screen enabled, the Pace 4 lasts up to 30 hours in GPS mode, an impressive figure for an 11.8 mm-thin watch.
Built for speed, not spectacle
Coros also re-engineered the optical heart-rate sensor for improved accuracy, added a dual-frequency (L1 + L5) GNSS chip for faster and more reliable satellite locks, and included a pulse oximeter, barometer, gyroscope, compass and temperature sensor.
Navigation now supports breadcrumb routes, waypoints, turn-by-turn guidance and a back-to-start mode.
There’s also Bluetooth music playback with 4 GB of onboard storage and camera control compatibility with GoPro, Insta360 and DJI devices.
A new dual-microphone system powers Voice Pins (Coros’ hands-free note-taking feature, as seen in the Nomad), allowing you to log nutrition cues or effort feedback immediately after a workout.
Every gram counts
“The Pace 4 is the result of innovation and a focus on performance that we’ve been working towards for years,” said Lewis Wu, CEO and co-founder of Coros.
“We built on what users already loved about the Pace 3 and made it brighter, faster and more capable, without losing the comfort and simplicity that define the Pace series.”
Running Fitness, Effort Pace, and Virtual Pacer tools ensure the Pace 4 remains a true runner’s companion, while free marathon plans and strength-training animations round out the package.
Coros Pace 4 is available now for $249 / £229 / €269 / AU$479 at Coros and select retailers worldwide.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
