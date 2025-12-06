Vertu Meta Ring arrives with a twist no other smart ring offers – and it doesn’t need a subscription

Vertu has stepped into the smart ring category and, unsurprisingly for the brand, it is doing it differently.

The new Meta Ring has been introduced as both a piece of wearable technology and a piece of jewellery, created through a 20-step forging process that brings Vertu’s signature finish to a form factor smaller than a signet ring.

The brand is famous for ultra-luxury mobile phones; not smartphones in the modern sense, but exquisitely crafted, concierge-supported handsets that cost as much as a car.

As such, the Meta Ring, rather than looking like a fitness tracker, presents as a translucent accessory designed to sit naturally beside a luxury timepiece or a tailored outfit.

The company claims the ring weighs just 5.7 grams to make it feel almost invisible during daily wear, allowing it to remain on the finger around the clock.

This is important because Vertu is positioning the device as a permanent wellness companion rather than something you remember to put on before a run.

The quiet pivot

Behind the boutique exterior lies a familiar suite of health features.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Meta Ring records heart rate, sleep patterns and blood oxygen levels throughout the day and night.

Data is processed in the Vertu app, which turns raw measurements into simpler takeaways that track your general well-being over time.

The brand avoids leaning into athletic performance and instead focuses on clarity, consistency, and calm insights that support daily routines.

What separates the Meta Ring from much of the competition is Vertu’s attempt to attach the device to a broader service.

The company says every customer receives access to 24-hour remote medical consultations as part of the purchase.

There is also an optional family data-sharing function aimed at giving relatives a fuller picture of someone’s health if needed.

(Image credit: Vertu)

The Meta Ring is being framed as a long-term gift because all services are included in the price.

There are no recurring subscription fees and no hidden platform tiers waiting behind the app.

Vertu clearly hopes that simplicity resonates with anyone frustrated by the wearable industry’s shift toward monthly memberships.

The approach sets the Meta Ring apart from existing smart rings. Oura Ring 4, Ultrahuman Ring AIR and Samsung Galaxy Ring lean on recovery coaching, sleep algorithms and paid tiers that deliver increasingly detailed recommendations.

Vertu is taking a lighter touch, pairing essential metrics with human-led support and leaving the athletic angle to the brands that specialise in it.

The Vertu Meta Ring is listed on Vertu’s website with prices from £460. All wellness features, medical consultation access and app services are included in the upfront price.