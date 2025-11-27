This smart wearable acts as your own personal thermostat – and it looks great too

QUICK SUMMARY Embr has released the Wave 2, its newest wearable and the world’s first personal thermostat. Designed to help women experiencing menopause symptoms, the Embr Wave 2 releases bursts of cool air to the inside of the wrist. It’s available for £275 / $299.

If you’re currently suffering with the effects of menopause, then you might want to check out this new smart wearable. The Embr Wave 2 is the world’s first personal thermostat which is designed to help women experiencing menopause – but the price may surprise you.

Looking at the Embr Wave 2, it’s very easy to confuse it with a smartwatch . In a way, it is, although unlike a smartwatch, it doesn’t have a screen or tracking features. Instead, the Embr Wave 2 sits on your wrist and works by pressing the buttons on the side to trigger the personal thermostat settings.

Temperature fluctuations can be extremely uncomfortable during menopause. To combat this, the Embr Wave 2 uses a thermoelectric heat pump to deliver intense bursts of cool air to help calm hot flashes. It does this on the inside of the wrist as this is a part of the body that has a large amount of temperature-sensitive nerves.

When in use, the Embr Wave 2 can help cool you down and offer a comforting response for the whole body. It also comes with heated air if you want to warm yourself up, plus it has six temperature modes over 30 customisable settings to choose from which are available in the free Embr app.

(Image credit: Embr)

I’m not a health expert, nor am I at the age where menopause starts, so whether the Embr Wave 2 is effective or not is something I can’t try yet. But according to Embr, the Embr Wave 2 has been involved in clinical research and it’s been found to help control and relieve symptoms, as well as help improve sleep.

Like any smart wearable, the Embr Wave 2 has a good battery life of up to nine hours and can be fully charged in just two. It’s sweat-resistant and isn’t too big or invasive either, plus its rose gold colourway is seriously pretty.

With a choice of black or rose gold, the Embr Wave 2 is priced at £275 / $299 and available to buy at Embr and select retailers, like Boots and Currys .