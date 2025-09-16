Xiaomi launches affordable smart heater that delivers heat almost instantly

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Smart Graphene Heater – a compact 2,000W model that heats in three seconds, with oscillation up to 70°, three airflow modes, and controls via the built-in panel or Xiaomi Home app. Launched in China in 2023 with a global rollout in June 2025, it costs €79.99-€89.99 in Europe, with UK availability expected soon.

Xiaomi is already a big name when it comes to smart home gadgets, but its latest release is all about practical comfort. The brand has just launched the Smart Graphene Heater, a compact model with up to 2,000W of power that’s said to deliver warmth in as little as three seconds.

The timing makes perfect sense, with temperatures dropping ahead of winter. It also follows the success of Xiaomi’s new Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, which had a similar pricing strategy and wide availability across Europe.

The heater first launched in China in 2023, with a global rollout announced for June 2025. It’s now available in Europe, priced at €79.99 in Spain and €89.99 in Italy, with the UK expected to follow soon.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Despite its small size, the Smart Graphene Heater is packed with features. It can oscillate up to 70°, and you can choose from three airflow modes – hot, warm and natural breeze. These settings are easily controlled either on the built-in panel or via the Xiaomi Home app.

In the app, you can set a target temperature or create a schedule, and the heater even supports Google Home for voice control via Google Assistant. Safety features include overheat protection and an automatic tilt shut-off.

Design-wise, the heater comes in a sleek white casing, measures 176 x 467mm and weighs around 2.3 kg – which is light enough to move around as needed.

