IKEA just dropped 21 new Matter-compatible smart home gadgets – here are my favourites
The range focuses on three key areas
IKEA has officially launched a huge new smart home range featuring 21 Matter-compatible devices, covering lighting, sensors and control gadgets.
The lineup includes the new KAJPLATS smart bulb range, an expanded selection of smart sensors for motion, air quality, humidity and leaks, and updated remote controls and smart plugs.
With prices starting from just £3, this release marks IKEA’s biggest smart home expansion yet.
We’ve known for a while that IKEA was planning a major smart home gadget launch – especially after several of them quietly appeared in the Distributed Compliance Ledger (DCL) back in September. That early sighting also hinted they’d come with Matter certification, meaning they’d integrate with a huge range of smart home ecosystems. At the time, we were told the first wave wouldn’t land until January 2026… but that turned out to be completely wrong.
IKEA has just launched 21 Matter-compatible smart home products, including both brand new releases and upgrades to existing favourites. The range focuses on three key areas – lighting, sensors and controls – giving users all the building blocks for a smart home that’s flexible, intuitive and easy to expand over time.
After a careful look through of each, here are the ones that really caught my eye.
Let’s start with the KAJPLATS smart bulb range, priced between £4 and £9. It includes eleven variations, covering everything from different shapes and brightness levels to both white and colour-spectrum options.
Compared to the older TRADFRI bulbs, these new ones offer a wider colour range and greater light intensity. My top pick would be the clear-glass decorative bulbs which are white spectrum and dimmable, which give even the best Philips Hue lights a run for their money.
Next up are the smart sensors. IKEA’s been on a roll with these ever since it launched its affordable sensor trio last year, and this new lineup expands on that nicely.
There’s the MYGGSPRAY motion sensor (indoors or outdoors) which automatically triggers lighting, and the MYGGBETT door/window sensor that notifies your phone when something opens or closes – both of which cost around £7.
The TIMMERFLOTTE temperature and humidity sensor (£5) is another long-awaited arrival, and is perfect for tracking indoor climate.
My personal favourite is the ALPSTUGA air quality sensor (£25) which monitors CO2, particles, temperature and humidity, and pairs perfectly with IKEA’s air purifiers.
Finally, IKEA’s added some more remotes and smart plugs to round out the range. The BILRESA remotes (from £3) come in dual-button and scroll-wheel styles, and the new GRILLPLATS smart plug lets you turn regular lamps or small appliances into smart ones whilst tracking energy use – a big step up from the old TRETAKT plug.
At the moment, UK pricing is still indicative, and rollout will likely be staggered across regions. However, this new range looks like one of the brand’s best yet, and I already can't wait to try them.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
