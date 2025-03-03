IKEA could be launching a new smart home sensor – and there's one exciting new feature

QUICK SUMMARY An FCC filing has suggested that IKEA could soon launch the TIMMERFLOTTE, a Matter-compatible temperature and humidity sensor. Whilst approval is expected, there’s no confirmed release date yet.

An FCC regulatory filing has revealed that IKEA may be just months away from launching a brand new smart sensor. Named the TIMMERFLOTTE, the device appears to be a temperature and humidity sensor – and excitingly, it will be Matter compatible.

Until now, IKEA's smart home products have primarily relied on Wi-Fi to operate. However, the new TIMMERFLOTTE sensor is expected to work with any Matter-compatible smart home hub.

This news follows IKEA’s move to make its DIRIGERA hub Matter-compatible last September, allowing it to connect with a wider range of ecosystems beyond IKEA’s own lineup.

(Image credit: FCC / IKEA)

The TIMMERFLOTTE runs on two AA batteries and appears to be roughly the size of a typical smoke alarm. Interestingly, despite IKEA launching three affordable smart sensors in 2023, this will be the brand’s first Matter-compatible sensor.

Whilst the TIMMERFLOTTE is expected to receive full FCC approval, there’s no official word yet on when it might hit shelves. As soon as more details emerge, we’ll update this page.