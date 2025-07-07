IKEA’s smart home hub can finally act as a Matter controller

IKEA has been steadily winning over smart home fans with a solid lineup of products and updates over the past few years, but things really took a turn last September when the Swedish giant added Matter support to its DIRIGERA hub. That update let IKEA smart devices finally talk to other Matter-enabled gadgets and platforms, making cross-brand integration even easier.

However, a fresh update is rolling out, and it's set to make the DIRIGERA hub even more powerful. Yep, software version 2.805.6 now lets the hub act as a full Matter controller.

In other words, you can start connecting non-IKEA smart home products to the IKEA hub, not just the other way around. It’s still in beta, and you’ll need the latest version of the IKEA Home Smart app to make it work, but it's a seriously exciting step forward for IKEA’s smart ecosystem.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The update also includes a tweak for IKEA’s range of smart bulbs. From now on, if you manually adjust the brightness or colour of a bulb, it’ll turn off Adaptive Lighting completely. Previously, Adaptive Lighting would just come back on the next time you switched the light off and on – now, you’ll have to manually re-enable it if you want it back.

As for the rollout, version 2.805.6 is being released in phases, so hang tight if you haven’t seen it yet. There's no word yet on when the update will be available globally, but we’ll keep you posted.