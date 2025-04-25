5 reasons why you should upgrade to Matter-compatible smart home gadgets
Have you taken the plunge yet?
Matter is one of those buzzwords floating around, but not everyone knows just how crucial it really is. Sure, you can buy one of the best smart bulbs or the best smart speakers, but if they're not Matter-compatible, you might be missing out on something important. Let me break it down for you.
Matter compatibility refers to a new universal standard for smart home devices that ensures they can work smoothly across different platforms – think Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and more. It's been developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which was once known as the Zigbee Alliance.
Now, to save you from all the confusion, I’ve put on my smart home expert hat and come up with five reasons why you should make sure every smart gadget you buy is Matter-compatible. Sure, most gadgets these days are, but it never hurts to double-check.
1. Cross-brand compatibility
Think of Matter as the Rosetta Stone for smart devices. It lets products from big names like Apple, Google, Amazon and Samsung all play nice together, meaning you won't have to worry about whether your smart home gadgets will integrate or not.
2. You're future-proofing your smart home
Matter is supported by major tech giants like Google, Apple and Amazon, which means it’s built to last. Buying Matter-compatible devices is like future-proofing your smart home, making sure your tech can evolve with new updates and ecosystems down the line.
3. Set up is a lot simpler
Matter’s standardisation means most devices just work right out of the box with whatever app or voice assistant you already use. You may have to fiddle around with things a little bit, but being able to control your smart home from one gadget can be a life saver.
4. Enhanced privacy
Matter comes with some serious security features built in, like local device control and end-to-end encryption. This makes your smart home not only smarter but safer and more private.
5. More reliable performance
Unlike many cloud-dependent systems, Matter lets your devices communicate directly with each other, even when the internet’s acting up. That means faster response times and fewer headaches when your Wi-Fi is on the fritz.
Ready to take the next step? Check out my advice on which smart home platform you should choose!
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
