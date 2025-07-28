I knew Dyson’s first hard floor cleaning solution would be good – I just didn’t know how good

Now that Dyson has pretty much cemented its place as a leader in the best cordless vacuum cleaner world, it’s no real surprise the brand has expanded into floor care formulas. After the recent success of the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and, more recently, the WashG1, a product designed to work alongside them made perfect sense. Before I knew it, I had one in my hands ready to test.

When a brand releases a product made to work exclusively with its own tech, I’m usually a little sceptical. Most of the time, you can swap in a cheaper alternative and barely notice the difference. However, Dyson’s new cleaning solution doesn’t feel like a standard formula with a premium label slapped on top. The way it’s made – and how it’s designed to be used – is pretty unique.

Officially named the Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution, it might have you raising an eyebrow at the word “probiotic”– but that’s where things get interesting. The formula contains 250 billion live microorganisms that actively break down dirt, grime and grease without any harsh chemicals, proving to be safe and effective at the same time.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The bottle itself is a generous 500ml and lasts for a surprisingly long time. You only need 20ml per clean when using the WashG1 or 10ml with the Submarine, and there’s a handy measuring cap to keep things simple. The bottle is finished in Dyson’s signature colours, so it feels like it belongs with the rest of the kit.

I used the solution with the WashG1, adding 20ml into the clean water tank with some slightly warm water. The scent hits you right away – it’s fresh and light but doesn’t smell like a typical cleaning product, which I really liked. It's designed to beat all kinds odours inside and outside the machine, breaking down the kinds of contaminants that plain water just can’t deal with.

Dyson O2 in the WashG1's clean water tank (Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I was also impressed with how smooth the solution was to use, and there wasn't any foaming or streaks to moan about. What really convinced me, though, was the state of the dirty water tank afterward. As a quick comparison, I’d used the WashG1 a few days earlier with just plain water. The results were decent, but the dirty water tank was nowhere near as murky as it was after using the Dyson O2. It clearly lifted far more grime the second time around – and for the record, I didn’t have a parade of elephants traipsing through the house in between.

After the clean, I found out the solution also helps during the self-clean cycle. It works through internal pipes, tanks and rollers to reduce grime build-up, so not only are you cleaning your floors better, but your machine’s getting a deeper clean too.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Clearly, I’m not the only one who’s impressed, as the Dyson O2 is currently sold out on Dyson’s online store and most other retailers. However, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t go looking, so I've found it still in stock at Stellisons (£19.99) and Fortuna Jersey (£17.95.)

It’s also picked up some strong reviews across the board, so hopefully Dyson will restock soon – I’m already wondering what I’ll do when I get to the bottom of the bottle.