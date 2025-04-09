Dyson launches first-ever hard floor cleaning solution for a more hygienic and longer-lasting clean

It's made using over 250 billion live probiotic microorganisms

Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution
(Image credit: Dyson)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Dyson has launched the O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution, a non-toxic, pet- and child-safe formula designed to work with its wet floor cleaners. Infused with 250 billion live probiotics, it breaks down dirt and grease for longer-lasting cleans.

Priced at £19.99/$25, it's available now online and at select Dyson Demo stores.

Dyson has launched the new Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution, specially formulated to complement Dyson's wet floor cleaners for longer-lasting, more effective cleaning. This non-foaming, non-toxic formula effectively lifts dirt and grime whilst remaining gentle on floors and safe for both pets and children.

The launch comes at a perfect time, as Dyson’s cleaning portfolio has been expanding. Following the release of the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine and more recently the WashG1, users now have two products that can pair with the new cleaning solution.

If you're wondering how probiotics fit into the equation, the Dyson O2 Probiotic solution contains 250 billion live microorganisms that actively break down dirt and grease. Contrary to popular belief, not all bacteria are harmful, and the new solution shows how probiotics can be used in a hugely beneficial way.

Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution

(Image credit: Dyson)

This isn’t the first time Dyson has released a non-electrical product designed to complement its electrical range. Last year, Dyson introduced the Chitosan range, its first-ever line of wet styling products. Our Home Editor tested them firsthand, so if you're interested, be sure to check out her thoughts.

We know people are growingly concerned with cleaning products used inside their homes,” says Bianca Reeksting, Senior Research Scientist at Dyson. “The Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution uses probiotics, instead of harsh chemicals, to continuously deep clean hard floors at a microscopic level, helping users achieve long-lasting clean and fresh floors.”

The new Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution is available now, priced at £19.99 or around $25. It can be purchased on Dyson's website or in-store at select Dyson Demo stores, including locations on London Oxford Street, Bluewater and Manchester Trafford.

Dyson O2 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution

(Image credit: Dyson)
TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸