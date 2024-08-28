I tried Dyson’s Chitosan hair products for two weeks and the results were surprising

Since 2012, Dyson has become one of the most popular hair care brands on the market. While many thought it was a strange move to start developing hair tools after its success with its vacuum cleaners , Dyson quickly proved that it could be experts in fields away from floorcare.

More recently, Dyson announced its first-ever styling products collection. The Dyson Chitosan range is inspired by and made from chitosan, a macromolecule found in the cell walls of a mushroom. Using a unique formula made from chitosan taken from oyster mushrooms and Dyson’s Triodetic technology, the Dyson Chitosan products offer all-day hold for all hair types and all styles, without a sticky or crunchy feeling.

On the Dyson Chitosan launch day, I was kindly invited to get my hair styled using the new products, and I got to take them home with me to try them myself. I’ve been using both products for a couple of weeks now and here’s my honest experience and opinion.

Dyson Chitosan experience: how to use

The Dyson Chitosan range is made up of two products: the Pre-Style Cream and the Post-Style Serum. Both products are available in different variants for straight to wavy hair or curly to coily hair – as I have straight to wavy hair, I tried the former version.

At the Dyson Chitosan launch event, I had hairstylist and Dyson GB ambassador, Chris Long style my hair and he explained to me how to use the products. After I had my hair washed and towel dried, Chris applied the pre-style cream to my hair. He first separated my hair into four sections, and then applied a singular pump for each strand. Rather than rub or thread the product through my hair with fingers, the best way to apply the pre-style cream is to rub it lightly into your palms, clamp the hair between your hands and pull it through.

(Image credit: Future)

After this, Chris gave me beachy waves, using the new Dyson Supersonic Nural to dry my hair, followed by the Dyson Corrale hair straighteners. It was very exciting to see the Nural in action – as Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer yet, it uses sensor technology to reduce the heat and airflow as it gets closer to the head to protect the scalp. It has a similar design to the original Supersonic but after trying both, I’d have to say the Nural was definitely kinder to my hair, while drying it efficiently.

After styling, Chris added the post-style serum by scrunching it into my hair and then applying hairspray. I loved the look of the beachy waves and after walking through windy London and getting the train home, my hairstyle still held for several hours.

Dyson Chitosan experience: the results

As Chris Long is a hair genius, it was fairly unlikely that I’d get similar results when at home but I tried my best! I used the Dyson Chitosan products alongside my trusty Dyson AirWrap which worked really nicely, although I’d have to say I was more impressed by the looks I achieved when using Dyson Chitosan with my best hair straighteners .

I loved the smell of the Dyson Chitosan products as it’s fruity but not too overpowering and doesn’t have that tangy smell that some hair sprays and mousses have. The packaging is as you’d expect with anything from Dyson – stylish yet practical. The caps are magnetic so they click back into place easily, and the cream and serum expels one pump at a time.

(Image credit: Dyson)

I found the Dyson Chitosan cream and serum easy to apply to the hair. It doesn’t leave the palms or hair feeling sticky at all which is a big bonus, and it doesn’t give that crunchy feeling like some mousses do. I found that the Dyson Chitosan range gave my hair a nice shine and feel, and it held styles for much longer than other styling products I tried.

I enjoyed using the Dyson Chitosan range and will continue to do so as it made my hair look, smell and feel amazing. If you want a hair styling product that holds well and can last for a long time – the products are said to last for a few years and you can buy refills from Dyson – the Dyson Chitosan is what I’d recommend.