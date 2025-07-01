Yes, Dyson just dropped a brand new Airwrap – and I’ve already tried It

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched the Airwrap Coanda 2x, featuring a more powerful motor, lighter design, and a new AirSmooth 2x straightening attachment. Available this September in Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum for £579.99. US pricing is yet to be announced.

The Dyson Airwrap has long reigned as the queen of hair tools – and that was before the recent launch of its smarter upgrade, the Airwrap i.d. In recent years, the brand has been on a roll with haircare innovation – and now it's just dropped yet another Airwrap, only 10 months after the last model was announced.

Now, if you’re as into haircare as I am, you might’ve already heard whispers online about a new Dyson Airwrap on the horizon. This is mostly because a new model was launched in Korea a few months ago, with creators like @milktea.meg sharing early sneak peeks. Take a look at her video below:

Listed as the Coanda 2x, it looks pretty similar to the Airwrap i.d., but dig a little deeper and you’ll find some pretty major upgrades. For starters, it’s powered by Dyson’s fastest and most powerful haircare motor yet, the Hyperdymium 2. It delivers twice the air pressure, meaning it wraps and dries hair faster than before. It's also smaller and lighter in the hand, making it easier to control and more comfortable to use.

Dyson has also embedded sensors in the Coanda 2x that help tailor your styling based on your hair and maintain the tool without much effort. These sensors work alongside the i.d. technology we saw in the last model, meaning you can get salon-worthy results with minimal effort.

Finally, we have a new straightening attachment – the AirSmooth 2x. Now, I kind of saw this coming. After Shark dropped a straightening attachment for its FlexFusion earlier this year, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Dyson clapped back.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Now, if you're wondering how I managed to get my hands on it before everyone else, I was actually in Korea last week and popped into a Dyson store to see it for myself. It was definitely lighter in the hand and easier to hold, but for me, the new AirSmooth 2x stole the show.

As someone who swears by both the Airwrap i.d. and the Airstrait, the idea of being able to curl, wave, dry and straighten my hair with a single tool feels like a total game-changer. I also loved that the new AirSmooth 2x attachment does the hard work for you, automatically clamping onto your hair, sensing the strand, gliding smoothly down, and then unclamping once you’ve reached the end.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

Aside from the AirSmooth 2x, most of the other tools look similar to what you get with the Airwrap i.d. – though they’ve all been renamed with “2x” which suggests they’ll only work with this new model. Unfortunately, that means if you want the straightening attachment, you won’t be able to buy it separately to use with your current Airwrap. This is slightly annoying, but this is Dyson we’re talking about, and it’s going to fly off shelves either way. The attachments you get will also vary depending on whether you go for the Straight + Wavy set or the Curly + Coily set, so keep that in mind before buying.

The Dyson Airwrap Coanda 2x will be available in two colourways – Ceramic Pink and Jasper Plum – and will launch this September for £579.99. US pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but I’ll keep you posted when it drops.

(Image credit: Dyson)