Dyson unveils a new AirWrap styler – and curly hair fans are going to love it

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced the launch of its new AirWrap i.d. hair styler. Based on the iconic AirWrap, the Dyson AirWrap i.d. has been enhanced with Bluetooth technology and comes with new attachments, specifically designed for curly hair. There’s no release date of the Dyson AirWrap i.d. just yet.

Fans of the Dyson AirWrap rejoice: a new version of the iconic multi-styler is coming! Today, Dyson announced the launch of the new Dyson AirWrap i.d., a new hair tool that’s enhanced with Bluetooth wireless technology for simpler and more versatile styling – and curly haired people are going to love it the most.

In 2012, Dyson shocked the world when it announced its plans to expand into haircare. But we were all pleasantly surprised when Dyson first introduced the Supersonic, which quickly found its way onto our list of the best hair dryers , with its clever styling technology.

Following its success, Dyson didn’t stop there and instead, made one of the best stylers on the market: the Dyson AirWrap. With its attractive design, interchangeable attachments and Coanda technology, the Dyson AirWrap quickly became the most coveted hair tool, which is why we gave it five stars in our Dyson AirWrap review .

Building on the original AirWrap’s popularity, Dyson is back with a new version of its bestselling styler. The new Dyson AirWrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer has the same design and features as its predecessor, but it’s now enhanced with Bluetooth wireless technology and a new array of attachments.

Despite many of its appliances being compatible with the MyDyson app, the Dyson AirWrap i.d. is Dyson’s first ‘connected’ device. Designed for easier styling, the MyDyson app works with the Dyson AirWrap i.d. To allow users to personalise their hair profiles, so the tool itself can automatically style your hair to your preferences with the touch of a button.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson AirWrap i.d. comes with three new attachments to enhance the multi-stylers’ versatility and performance. The attachments are mostly designed for curly hair, so if you prefer waves or you have a head full of ringlets, you’re sure to love the Dyson AirWrap i.d.’s new attachments.

The three attachments, including the Conical Barrel, Blade Concentrator and Wave+Curl diffuser are added to the AirWrap’s accessories collection, bringing the grand total to 16 attachments within the full range. The Conical Barrel is for tight and defined curls with a focus on the roots, the Blade Concentrator is for smoother hair and more precise airflow, and the Wave+Curl diffuser disperses airflow in two ways to enhance all types of waves.

But curly haired fans will also be excited to hear that the Dyson AirWrap i.d. has its own personalised curling sequence, called the i.d. curl. After personalising your hair profile in the MyDyson app, the Dyson AirWrap i.d. will recommend the right curling routine for your hair type, length and skill level.

(Image credit: Dyson)

From there, the i.d. curl setting of the Dyson AirWrap i.d. will take you through three steps – wrap, style and set – to create the perfect curls. As someone who loves curlier looks, I can’t wait to try out the Dyson AirWrap i.d.!

The Dyson AirWrap i.d. will be available in two colourways and in two sets. Ceramic Patina and Topaz or Vinca Blue and Topaz are the colour options, and you can pick between the AirWrap i.d. Straight + Wavy set or the AirWrap i.d. Curly + Coily set, each featuring the Dyson AirWrap i.d. and six attachments.