Retro tennis meets streetwear cool in this sharp sneaker from a low-key Portuguese brand

A new name in sneaker culture might have just served an ace.

Lisbon-based JAK Shoes has dropped fresh colourways of its clean-cut Vantage silhouette, and they’re worthy of attention far beyond the tennis court.

Founded on the principles of minimalist design and slow fashion, JAK handcrafts all of its sneakers in Portugal using premium materials and a direct-to-consumer model.

Their latest release, the Vantage sneaker, comes in a trio of court-inspired tones: Blue, Green, and Grey.

These new colourways riff on the old-school tennis palette, with crisp whites, sunlit greens, shaded clay and cool bleachers, blending into a look that works just as well with tailored joggers as it does with wide-leg denim.

(Image credit: JAK Shoes)

Built on the quiet confidence of classic tennis style, the Vantage reworks vintage athletic cues into a more modern, street-friendly profile.

It’s got the sort of understated geometry that makes you think “design object” before “shoe,” with stitched leather uppers, sculpted outsoles and subtle branding keeping the aesthetic crisp.

“Tennis has always had this understated style language—disciplined, elegant, yet quietly bold,” says the brand’s Creative Director.

“The Vantage is our way of translating that spirit into a shoe that lives far beyond the baseline.”

Designed for everyday movement but made to be noticed, JAK’s latest drop fits neatly into the current sport-meets-streetwear wave.

And with everything crafted in small batches from sustainable materials, the Vantage isn’t just good-looking; it’s considered, too.

The Vantage in Blue, Green, and Grey is available now at JAK.