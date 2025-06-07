I can’t stop looking at Saucony’s new Keith Haring ProGrid Triumph 4

Saucony has just unveiled a striking new collection that brings art and movement together like never before.

In a first-of-its-kind tribute, Saucony has teamed up with the Keith Haring Foundation to release two performance running shoes decked out in Haring’s iconic, joyful artwork.

Created in collaboration with Haring’s studio and Artestar, a global licensing and rights management agency, the new shoes are a heartfelt homage to a visionary artist.

Haring’s instantly recognisable style – bold lines, vibrant colours, and iconic figures – taps perfectly into the current cultural mood around nostalgia, pop art, and messages of love, community, and inclusivity.

Now, those same values are stamped boldly across two of Saucony’s most popular models, the ProGrid Triumph 4 and the Ride 18.

An unapologetic blast of colour and creativity, the ProGrid Triumph 4 features the artist's famous ‘LOVE’ tag alongside bold figures in true Haring style.

Beyond the visuals, Saucony’s Grid Technology offers plush cushioning and all-day comfort.

It's worth noting that it's an old-school silhouette, so if you're used to training on modern running shoes, the ProGrid Triumph 4 might feel different.

Saucony Ride 18 (Image credit: Keith Haring Foundation. Licensed by Artestar, New York)

Speaking of modern running shoes, the lightweight, fast Ride 18 becomes the first-ever performance running shoe to showcase Haring’s art.

The Ride 18 features pops of multicoloured artwork lining the heel and insoles, bringing Haring’s iconic dancing figures to life. It’s a perfect balance of clean design and playful expression.

Both models are available now in men’s and women’s sizes at Saucony.