FKA twigs just dropped a workout capsule with On, and I'm not sure what to make of it

When celebrity collabs hit the fitness world, they can easily drift into gimmick territory - being more about the visuals than actual performance.

So with the news this week that running shoe brand On is rolling out a limited editon capsule collection co-designed with FKA twigs, I couldn't help feeling a little sceptical. I’ve seen plenty of partnerships that have screamed style over substance, and I wasn’t sure which side this one would fall on. And I’ll be honest, I’m still not sure.

Nevertheless, On and FKA twigs' Spring/Summer 25 range is the brand’s first fully co-designed collection, launching later this month. This time, though, the celeb in question didn’t just lend her name - she had lots of input, we’re told, shaping everything from bra seams to trainer silhouettes.

Built around her day-to-day - from studio training, rehearsals and on-stage performances to the more casual (nipping to the corner shop for a packet of crisps, maybe? Probably not), the range is meant to reflect her daily movements.

So how does it actually perform? I mean, I haven’t tried them myself but the Studio Bra FKA and Studio Short FKA are said to be focused on the practical. The bra apparently offers gentle support while also being cut in a way that makes it feel barely there. The shorts, on the other hand, sport a soft-layered skirt overlay, making them more comfortable - the kind of piece you could easily slip into for the gym or even a relaxed brunch. The idea is to hit the balance between performance and lifestyle, which is rare in single-purpose activewear.

On the flip side, not everything lands so well. The dance-inspired Cloud x FKA trainers look great in campaign stills, but we’re yet to see if they’ll perform as well as they look. Satin-feel woven uppers suggest they’re not exactly sweat resistant, which isn't ideal for gym floors. And while the cropped hoodie and scarf combo are a “vibe”, as the youngsters say these days, I'm not sure how well they'd work in real-world, layered fitness contexts. But who am I to judge?

(Image credit: On)

Still, there’s some good thought behind this project, it seems. Twigs said she wanted clothes that move with her. Here's what she had to say about it:



“I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings, and studio sessions in a single day. I wanted to create pieces that could move with me through those shifts - pieces that feel sensual and strong, and reflect all the different sides of who I am."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She added: "This capsule collection is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself - whether you’re dancing, creating, or just moving through your day.”

So, whether you’re training, prancing about or just giving the house a good hoovering, it sounds like there’s definitely some appeal in this kit - something that's wearable, casual but doubles up as performance gear. Still, this collab won’t be for everyone, but if you’re after something that blends performance with a touch of pop star personality it might be worth a gander.