Dyson unveils third beauty launch this month – here’s all you need to know

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has launched its new Omega Nourishing range just one week after its most recent Chitosan launch. Launching 27th August, the line features a hydrating hair oil (£45.99) and an 8-in-1 leave-in spray (£59.99, refill £49.99), both powered by sunflower oil from Dyson’s own Lincolnshire farms. Designed to reduce breakage, protect against heat and UV, detangle and add softness and shine, the range works across all hair types and comes in refillable, premium packaging.

If there’s one thing we can say for sure right now, it’s that Dyson is completely spoiling us. First came the upgraded Coanda 2x Airwrap, followed closely by the brand’s first-ever multi-use styling spray. Now, a whole new haircare range has just arrived – that’s three launches in just over a month!

The latest drop is the Dyson Omega Nourishing range, a luxury haircare line powered by sunflower oil pressed from Dyson’s very own Lincolnshire farms. It includes a hydrating hair oil and an 8-in-1 leave-in conditioning spray that promises to detangle, reduce breakage, protect from heat and UV damage, and leave your hair soft with a signature scent.

The range will be available in the UK from 27th August on Dyson’s website. The leave-in spray is priced at £59.99 (with a refill for £49.99) and the hair oil comes in at £45.99. US pricing is yet to be announced.

This is Dyson’s second foray into haircare after its Chitosan range – which now has three products of its own. Like its predecessor, Omega leans into natural ingredients, but this time it's gone one step further by sourcing them straight from Dyson Farms.

Featuring a nourishing blend of sunflower, olive, corn, avocado, abyssinian, sesame and macadamia oils, the range is designed to work across all hair types by boosting softness, shine and moisture. The sunflower's lightweight molecular structure also means it can absorb quickly without causing build-up.

Packaging-wise, the hydrating oil comes in a sculpted, heavyweight glass bottle, and Dyson recommends applying it to damp or dry hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. The leave-in spray uses a custom-designed bottle that transforms a gel-cream into a fine mist. It’s refillable (like the Chitosan bottles) and can be applied to wet or dry hair.

