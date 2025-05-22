Dyson’s new vacuum is slimmer and faster than ever – but you’ll have to wait to get it

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has announced its new PencilVac cordless vacuum cleaner, the brand’s slimmest model to date. It’s been engineered with Dyson’s smallest and fastest motor and a new brush bar for anti-tangling. The Dyson PencilVac is expected to launch in 2026.

Dyson has just announced a new cordless vacuum cleaner , and it’s expected to be the brand’s slimmest and faster model yet. Aptly named the Dyson PencilVac, the vacuum has a 38mm diameter and a new version of the Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor to make it faster than ever before.

The past couple of years have been filled with exciting Dyson launches, including the Dyson WashG1 , its first-ever wet floor cleaner, and the Dyson Car+Boat , its newest handheld vacuum for… you guessed it… cars and boats! Now with its latest announcement, it seems Dyson is going for another big ‘first’, and this time, it’s with the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson PencilVac measures just 38mm in diameter, making it extremely slim, lightweight and easy to maneuver around your house. To get underneath furniture, it can also flatten to just 95mm to lay on the ground and reach narrow gaps and hard-to-reach areas.

Due to its slimness, the Dyson PencilVac has a redesigned Dyson Hyperdymium 140k motor, its smallest and fastest vacuum motor yet – Dyson is really going for the ‘firsts’ with this new model. The motor measures 28mm in diameter cleverly fits into the Dyson PencilVac’s handle, but despite its small size, it offers up to 14,000RPM of high suction power.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Another new addition to the new Dyson vacuum cleaner is the brand’s first conical brush bar cleaner head. The brush bar features four fluffy cones in the head which work to eject hair to prevent tangling, and has a front and rear which spins in different directions for a more effective clean.

As the Dyson PencilVac is so small, you might be wondering how much it can actually pick-up. But Dyson has thought of that too, and has developed a new dust compression system which squashes dust using air to take full advantage of the bin’s capacity. It also has a new filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles, and separates dust and dirt from the airflow so it’s not being expelled back into your home.

As a cordless model, the Dyson PencilVac has a magnetic charging dock and a swappable battery pack which offers up to 60 minutes of power. Yet another first, Dyson states that the Dyson PencilVac is its ‘first connected cordless vacuum’ as it connects to the MyDyson app for additional settings and control.

Despite being announced now, the Dyson Pencil Vac is expected to launch in 2026. This predicted launch date also means pricing hasn’t been announced yet, so we’ll just have to wait to find out.