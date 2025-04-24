The most powerful Roomba yet has just landed

QUICK SUMMARY iRobot has unveiled the Roomba Max 705, offering 180x the suction of previous models. Built for pet owners and busy homes, it launches 11th May 2025 for $899.99 in North America and £600/€699 in select European markets.

iRobot has finally graced us vacuuming fanatics with a brand new Roomba model, the Roomba Max 705. Designed with pet owners and busy households in mind, this next-gen vacuum delivers iRobot’s most powerful clean to date, boasting 180x more power-lifting suction than previous models.

The launch follows a wave of innovation from iRobot, including four new models released in March – the first to feature LiDAR navigation. However, the Roomba Max 705 levels up with ClearView Pro LiDAR and PrecisionVision AI, offering a 3D-mapped understanding of your home and real-time object detection to avoid everything from pet bowls to charging cables.

Available starting 11th May 2025, the Roomba Max 705 Vac Robot + AutoEmpty Dock retails in North America ($899.99) and select European markets (£600/€699) via iRobot’s website and select online retailers.

The Max 705 delivers near-effortless cleaning thanks to smart features like anti-tangle Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, a dedicated Edge-Sweeping Brush, and Carpet Boost technology that automatically ramps up suction on rugs and carpets.

Combined with intelligent navigation, the Roomba Max 705 glides smoothly around furniture and clutter, cleaning efficiently whether it’s day or night. The AutoEmpty Dock also means it can go up to 75 days without needing to be emptied, which is on par with the best robot vacuum cleaners available today.

Controlling the device is equally seamless, allowing users to begin a cleaning session with the press of a button, a tap in the Roomba Home App, or a quick voice command using one of the best smart speakers.

"The debut of the Roomba Max 705 Vac marks a significant milestone in reinforcing our place in innovative floor cleaning technology," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "By combining cutting-edge innovation with our Company's legacy, the Roomba Max 705 Vac is a reflection of our deep commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient cleaning solutions that enhance our customers' lives."