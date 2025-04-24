The most powerful Roomba yet has just landed
Meet the robot vac that can actually handle your mess
QUICK SUMMARY
iRobot has unveiled the Roomba Max 705, offering 180x the suction of previous models.
Built for pet owners and busy homes, it launches 11th May 2025 for $899.99 in North America and £600/€699 in select European markets.
iRobot has finally graced us vacuuming fanatics with a brand new Roomba model, the Roomba Max 705. Designed with pet owners and busy households in mind, this next-gen vacuum delivers iRobot’s most powerful clean to date, boasting 180x more power-lifting suction than previous models.
The launch follows a wave of innovation from iRobot, including four new models released in March – the first to feature LiDAR navigation. However, the Roomba Max 705 levels up with ClearView Pro LiDAR and PrecisionVision AI, offering a 3D-mapped understanding of your home and real-time object detection to avoid everything from pet bowls to charging cables.
Available starting 11th May 2025, the Roomba Max 705 Vac Robot + AutoEmpty Dock retails in North America ($899.99) and select European markets (£600/€699) via iRobot’s website and select online retailers.
The Max 705 delivers near-effortless cleaning thanks to smart features like anti-tangle Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, a dedicated Edge-Sweeping Brush, and Carpet Boost technology that automatically ramps up suction on rugs and carpets.
Combined with intelligent navigation, the Roomba Max 705 glides smoothly around furniture and clutter, cleaning efficiently whether it’s day or night. The AutoEmpty Dock also means it can go up to 75 days without needing to be emptied, which is on par with the best robot vacuum cleaners available today.
Controlling the device is equally seamless, allowing users to begin a cleaning session with the press of a button, a tap in the Roomba Home App, or a quick voice command using one of the best smart speakers.
"The debut of the Roomba Max 705 Vac marks a significant milestone in reinforcing our place in innovative floor cleaning technology," said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO. "By combining cutting-edge innovation with our Company's legacy, the Roomba Max 705 Vac is a reflection of our deep commitment to delivering smarter, more efficient cleaning solutions that enhance our customers' lives."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Google Chromecast making a shock return, but from an unexpected source
After just a few months in the wilderness, a Google TV streaming dongle is set to bring back the spirit of Chromecast
By Rik Henderson
-
3 best Xbox Series X/S games you've probably never heard of
There’s a lot more than Forza and Starfield to Xbox gaming, and we’ve picked out three absolute belters you may have missed
By Matt Tate
-
Eufy’s latest robot vacuum doubles as a portable deep cleaner for spot cleaning
A global first in home cleaning tech
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Your robot vacuum is finally compatible with Apple Home – if you have these models
Apple’s latest software means you can now add your robot vacuum to HomeKit
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra review: bulky but loaded with features and functions
This heavy-duty robot vacuum works wet and dry but needs plenty of space for the sizable base station
By Rob Clymo
-
The CES-famous robot vacuum with robotic arm is now available to buy
The Roborock Saros Z70 is finally ready
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Roborock Saros 10 review: the best hybrid robot vacuum on planet Earth, at least for now
The new Roborock Saros 10 is a floor-cleaning meister that never ceases to amaze
By Derek Adams
-
iRobot launches new Roomba robot vacuum series – but there’s a very big catch
iRobot unveils new Roomba robot vacuums with LiDAR navigation
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected
The suction power on this thing is crazy
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner review: perhaps the only home cleaning system you'll ever need
The world’s first robot vacuum and stick vacuum in one tidy package
By Derek Adams