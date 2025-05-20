Eufy launches its best robot vacuum-mop yet with insane suction power
Eufy takes robot vacuuming to the next level with two new launches
QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has launched two new robot vacuum cleaners, the Eufy E25 and the Eufy E28.
Both have deep cleaning systems, including HydroJet mopping technology, while the E28 comes with a detachable portable deep cleaner.
Eufy has just announced two new robot vacuum cleaners to its extensive range, but this time, it’s all about deep cleaning. The new Eufy E25 and Eufy E28 both come with HydroJet Mopping technology and impressive suction power, while the latter come with its own detachable portable deep cleaner.
Eufy has had a successful 2025 so far, having unveiled many new robot vacuum cleaners, including the Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20, the world’s first detachable multi-function vacuum cleaner. Now, Eufy is expanding its multi-functional robot vacuums, with the launch of the Eufy E28 and the Eufy E25 which are now finally on sale.
Starting with the Eufy E28, this robot vacuum debuted in the US over a month ago, but it’s now available for purchase in the UK. Dubbed as the world’s first robot vacuum with a detachable portable deep cleaner, the Eufy E28 is a 3-in-1 cleaning solution that cleans up messes across multiple floor types and surfaces.
The main standout of the Eufy E28 – as discussed already – is its portable deep cleaner. It uses FlexiOne technology that separates the motor so it can power different parts of the robot vacuum. For example, the water tank of the Eufy E28 can detach from the main unit to tackle tough stains on furniture and other hard-to-reach areas. See our Eufy E28 review for more details.
But if the Eufy E28 seems a bit much for you, Eufy has now launched the Eufy E25, which has almost exactly the same features as the E28, but without the detachable deep cleaner. But that doesn’t make the Eufy E25 any less impressive as it’s packed with impressive vacuuming and mopping technology.
The Eufy E25 has a HydroJet Self-Cleaning Mop system that uses a built-in double scraper to clean its mop rollers. Not only does this clean the mops 360 times a minute, but it also ensures that it’s not adding any dirty water to your floors. It also applies 1.5kg of downward pressure to remove all stains.
For vacuuming, the Eufy E25 has 20,000Pa turbo suction power and Auto-Detanging DuoSpiral brushes that pick up hair, dust and other debris, without the brushes getting tangled or clogged. It also comes with a CornerRover Arm that allows the robot vacuum to get into hard corners and edges to offer a deeper clean.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Both the Eufy E25 and Eufy E28 come with a docking and self-cleaning station which cleans and dries the mop pads and empties dirt into the dust bag. Compared to other brands, Eufy is pulling out all the stops with its new robot vacuums, and with the new Eufy E25, it’s good to see that it’s offering models that cover all bases and budgets.
Both the Eufy E25 and Eufy 28 are available to buy now at Eufy, with the former priced at £849 / $899.99 and the latter costing £999 / $999.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Eufy E28 robot vacuum cleaner review: detachable portable deep cleaner accessory is the big feature
The Eufy E28 delivers predictably efficient results but the deep cleaning accessory will be the main draw for many buyers
-
Roborock just launched a budget robot vacuum cleaner – you won't believe the price
The Roborock QV 35A Robot Vacuum is now available to buy
-
iRobot just dropped its most powerful Roomba yet – I can't believe its suction levels
Meet the robot vac that can actually handle your mess
-
Is Eufy about to unveil its first-ever smart home display?
Here's everything we know so far
-
Eufy’s latest robot vacuum doubles as a portable deep cleaner for spot cleaning
A global first in home cleaning tech
-
Your robot vacuum is finally compatible with Apple Home – if you have these models
Apple’s latest software means you can now add your robot vacuum to HomeKit
-
Eureka J15 Pro Ultra review: bulky but loaded with features and functions
This heavy-duty robot vacuum works wet and dry but needs plenty of space for the sizable base station
-
The CES-famous robot vacuum with robotic arm is now available to buy
The Roborock Saros Z70 is finally ready