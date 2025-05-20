Eufy launches its best robot vacuum-mop yet with insane suction power

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy has launched two new robot vacuum cleaners, the Eufy E25 and the Eufy E28. Both have deep cleaning systems, including HydroJet mopping technology, while the E28 comes with a detachable portable deep cleaner.

Eufy has just announced two new robot vacuum cleaners to its extensive range, but this time, it’s all about deep cleaning. The new Eufy E25 and Eufy E28 both come with HydroJet Mopping technology and impressive suction power, while the latter come with its own detachable portable deep cleaner.

Eufy has had a successful 2025 so far, having unveiled many new robot vacuum cleaners, including the Eufy Robot Vacuum 3-in-1 E20 , the world’s first detachable multi-function vacuum cleaner. Now, Eufy is expanding its multi-functional robot vacuums, with the launch of the Eufy E28 and the Eufy E25 which are now finally on sale.

Starting with the Eufy E28 , this robot vacuum debuted in the US over a month ago, but it’s now available for purchase in the UK. Dubbed as the world’s first robot vacuum with a detachable portable deep cleaner, the Eufy E28 is a 3-in-1 cleaning solution that cleans up messes across multiple floor types and surfaces.

The main standout of the Eufy E28 – as discussed already – is its portable deep cleaner. It uses FlexiOne technology that separates the motor so it can power different parts of the robot vacuum. For example, the water tank of the Eufy E28 can detach from the main unit to tackle tough stains on furniture and other hard-to-reach areas. See our Eufy E28 review for more details.

But if the Eufy E28 seems a bit much for you, Eufy has now launched the Eufy E25, which has almost exactly the same features as the E28, but without the detachable deep cleaner. But that doesn’t make the Eufy E25 any less impressive as it’s packed with impressive vacuuming and mopping technology.

L: eufy E25 / R: eufy E28 (Image credit: eufy)

The Eufy E25 has a HydroJet Self-Cleaning Mop system that uses a built-in double scraper to clean its mop rollers. Not only does this clean the mops 360 times a minute, but it also ensures that it’s not adding any dirty water to your floors. It also applies 1.5kg of downward pressure to remove all stains.

For vacuuming, the Eufy E25 has 20,000Pa turbo suction power and Auto-Detanging DuoSpiral brushes that pick up hair, dust and other debris, without the brushes getting tangled or clogged. It also comes with a CornerRover Arm that allows the robot vacuum to get into hard corners and edges to offer a deeper clean.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both the Eufy E25 and Eufy E28 come with a docking and self-cleaning station which cleans and dries the mop pads and empties dirt into the dust bag. Compared to other brands, Eufy is pulling out all the stops with its new robot vacuums, and with the new Eufy E25, it’s good to see that it’s offering models that cover all bases and budgets.