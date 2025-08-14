The newest robot vacuum brand just dropped a surprisingly affordable cleaner – here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY Mova has unveiled the new E40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, and it's possibly its most affordable model yet. It’s listed on Amazon in certain European counties, with orders open now, though deliveries aren’t expected until late October 2025 to mid-February 2026.

Mova might be one of the newer names in the best robot vacuum cleaner game, but things went a bit quiet after its CES debut earlier this year. That’s why its latest announcement is turning heads, especially if you’re into affordable yet high-tech smart home gear.

The company just unveiled the Mova E40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, and it could be its most affordable model yet. The news dropped on Instagram, and the E40 Ultra is already listed on Amazon in countries like the Netherlands, Spain and Germany for €499 – around £429 or $580.

Whilst you can order it now, deliveries aren’t expected until between late October 2025 and mid-February 2026, and Mova hasn’t shared an exact release date yet.

(Image credit: Mova)

The E40 Ultra packs up to 19,000 Pa suction power from a 90,000 rpm TurboForce 6 motor. It uses a CleanChop 3.0 roller brush to cut through trapped hair, and has a redesigned tangle-free side brush with a 45° angled rubber strip to stop hair from wrapping around. For mopping, dual rotating heads with MaxiReach tech scrub along edges and corners up to 4 cm deep. The built-in 80 ml water tank offers three water flow settings, and the mops automatically lift when carpet is detected.

Battery life looks impressive too. A 5,200 mAh battery keeps it running, whilst the docking station handles recharging, mop washing and drying. With a 3.2-litre dust bag, the E40 Ultra promises up to 75 days of hands-free cleaning.