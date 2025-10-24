Shark’s new robot vacuum has the smartest self-cleaning base I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched the new PowerDetect ThermaCharged 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop. The new robot vacuum features AI-powered navigation and a self-cleaning and charging system that uses thermal sanitisation to clean the mop.

Watch out Roborock – Shark has just debuted its smartest robot vacuum and mop yet. The Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop – say that three times fast – has the smartest self-cleaning base I’ve ever seen, and uses AI and smart sensors to navigate your home.

Despite its many advancements in floorcare, Shark is arguably best known for its cordless models and floor cleaners. Its robot vacuum cleaner line-up includes PowerDetect and Matrix models, and while their base stations are impressive, I think Shark has just made its best one yet.

The Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop features Shark’s new NeverTouch Pro Base which takes the ‘NeverTouch’ part of its name quite literally. A fully-automated, self-maintenance system, the base station of the new robot vacuum takes care of the emptying, cleaning and charging for you so you shouldn’t need to touch it – or never touch it as the name states.

The base uses ThermaCharged technology to thermally sanitise and thoroughly clean and dry the mop head. Aside from ensuring the mop pad doesn’t add dirt back to your floors on the next cycle, it also helps remove any bacteria and allergens which is especially helpful given the current cold and flu season.

The thermal sanitisation washes the mop with 85°C / 185°F water before during it with 80°C / 175°F heated air. The NeverTouch Pro Base also recharges the robot vacuum, empties dirt into its 60-day bin and automatically refills the water tank.

(Image credit: Shark)

While the base station is the smartest part of the Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, its cleaning performance is also impressive.

The robot vacuum is powered by PowerDetect smart sensors and DirtDetect technology which recognises dirt and floor types to offer a thorough clean which will adjust suction in dirtier areas. It also has Edge Detect which allows it to get close to walls and skirting boards.

The Shark PowerDetect ThermaCharged 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop also comes with AI object detection so the robot vacuum avoids certain objects left on floors. Its detection also expands to different flooring so the mop won’t get your carpet wet, and it has up to three hours of runtime.