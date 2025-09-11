Shark’s new cordless stain cleaner has a surprising feature parents will love

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched its new StainForce cordless handheld spot cleaner. Priced at £169.99 / $199.99, the Shark StainForce tackles stains around and outside the home, and even self-cleans.

Shark has just dropped its new spot cleaner, and it’s got clever features that parents will love. The new Shark StainForce is cordless, handheld and portable, so you can clean stains and spills both inside and outside your home – and it even self-cleans!

Aside from its best vacuum cleaners and hair styling tools, Shark has a full line-up of floor cleaners, including models for carpets and hardwood floors. Its newest addition, the Shark StainForce Cordless Stain-Destroying Spot Cleaner comes with the main cleaner and multiple accessories for stain removal on-the-go.

The Shark StainForce looks similar to a handheld vacuum, and it weighs just 1.4kg. It has a powerful suction and dual motor that removes spills and stains on multiple surfaces, including carpets, stairs, furniture, rugs and car seats. It comes with a ‘Grab-and-Go’ caddy that stores the cleaner and its other tools so you can easily carry it around with you.

(Image credit: Shark)

In the bundle is the Shark StainForce, two stain-cleaning tools and Shark’s Dual-Formula Spray. The spray itself has been developed by Shark and contains formulas that fight stains immediately when they come into contact with them.

For parents who often deal with child and pet stains, the Shark StainForce cleans up dirt, coffee, wine, oil, urine and even permanent markers. It easily tackles set-in stains, and it self-cleans with its Rinse & Go action so the tool stays clean after each use, ready to go for the next cleaning task.

As expected with a small, handheld cleaner, the Shark StainForce has a short runtime of only 15 minutes and it fully recharges in just three hours. But as it’s designed for quick stain cleaning, the Shark StainForce can quickly suck up these messes – but you’ll want an additional mop to handle other cleaning tasks.

The Shark StainForce is available to buy now for £169.99 / $199.99 at Shark .