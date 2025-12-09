A top trainer shares a 6-minute workout to help boost full-body mobility and strengthen your joints

Good mobility is key to ensure our body can move well, perform daily tasks and remain pain-free but, as we get older (or if you spend a lot of time sitting down), this can tend to go. Fortunately, you don’t have to carve out chunks of time to start working on yours. Sweat App Trainer, Brittany Williams, has shared a simple six-move routine that will take no longer than six minutes, and all that’s required is your bodyweight and a little space.

According to Williams, this routine is ideal for doing either as a warm-up at the start of your workout to get the body ready for action, or as a simple morning routine before kicking off the day. This makes sense as, the University of Portsmouth Sport says that integrating mobility exercises prior to working out helps your body work towards an optimal range of motion and help prevent injuries that can occur from strenuous training. Plus, we all know that any form of movement is a natural mood booster that can help to get endorphins pumping and blood flowing to your muscles.

Make sure you’ve got a good amount of space before starting this routine (you’ll be moving your limbs in various directions). Work your way through the six movements below – performing each one for a minute – or 30 seconds on each side of your body where applicable – taking your time, rather than trying to race through at breakneck speed. One round through is six minutes but, if you have more time on your hands, repeat it again. Here’s what you’ve got:

World’s greatest stretch

Shinbox bridge

Lateral lunge with thoracic rotation

Tap and reach single leg bridge

Kneeling rotation to standing knee drive

Hinge to oblique twist

