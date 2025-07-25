An expert says this 7-minute mobility routine erases "hours of damage” to your hips, back and shoulders

Sitting down all day, every day got the better of your body? That’s exactly why Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, created this seven-minute mobility routine. They say it can “erase hours of damage done to your hips, back and shoulders”, while also helping you squat deeper and lift heavy objects more safely. Essentially, it helps you move better with less pain and, best of all, it’s entirely bodyweight-based.

Our mobility naturally declines as we age due to a decrease in muscle mass and bone density, but sitting for long periods of time can exacerbate this, by weakening our muscles and stiffening our joints. The British Safety Council emphasises the importance of movement, saying: “Taking regular breaks throughout the workday is essential for incorporating movement and combating the negative effects of prolonged sitting.” That’s why mobility routines, like these, are so beneficial – they're not only effective, but also short enough to slot easily into your day.

You won’t need much equipment for these exercises, just a small pillow to support your knee and a sofa or weight bench for the third exercise. For best results, Coach Milad recommends doing the routine three times a week. While he doesn’t specify rep counts, we suggest performing each exercise for 45 seconds per side (where applicable) and completing two to three rounds of the full routine. As always, if you’re unsure of any of the movements, take a quick look at the video above. Here are the exercises:

The world’s greatest stretch

Hip hurdles

Couch stretch with hamstring floss

Adductor rock backs

If you need to give a certain area of your body some extra attention, we’ve got plenty of other short mobility routines that can help, like this seven-minute workout that’s ideal for helping to unlock tight, achy hips. Alternatively, if you’re looking to strengthen your lower back, check out these four PT-approved exercises , ideal for doing at home or the gym.