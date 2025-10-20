5 morning stretches that’ll leave your body stronger and more flexible, says a top strength coach

Rolling out of bed and feeling stiff as a board isn’t exactly the best way to start your day, is it? As we age, this can become worse, but it doesn’t have to though. In a recent YouTube video, Strength Coach and Physical Therapist Jeff Cavaliere has shared five morning stretches that he says will leave your body stronger, more flexible and “feeling 10 years younger”. That’s if you do them consistently, by the way.

“The good news is that these are dynamic stretches, so if you wake up like me and feel a bit groggy, they’ll get the blood flowing, the energy flowing, and they’re going to address a lot of the common orthopedic weak points a lot of us have,” he says.

Five minutes is all you’ll need to complete these five stretches, as well as a little space and something comfortable to lie on (avoid wooden floors). Ready to start your day the right way? Hit the video below to follow along with Cavaliere or we've popped a description of his go-to morning stretches below…

5 Stretches Your Body Needs EVERY Morning - YouTube Watch On

1. Squat fold

A blend between a squat and forward fold stretch, this will give you a lovely stretch through the spine, hamstrings and get your lower body joints primed for the day ahead.

Standing tall, place your feet close together, clasp your hands together in front of you and squat down as low as you can, keeping your shoulders and chest up.

From here, shoot your bum up towards the ceiling, straighten your legs and let your arms hang down in front of you (try to touch the floor with your hands if you can). Hold here for a couple of seconds.

Revert back to your squat position (so shoot the bum back down towards the floor, bend the knees, and bring your hands back in front of you).

Switch between the two for five to six repetitions.

2. QL pullthrough

Not only does this offer a satisfying stretch to the hips, but it also improves thoracic spine rotation, ideal if your back is feeling particularly stiff in the morning.

You want to get into a pigeon pose position: start on all fours and bring your right knee toward your right wrist and place your right ankle in front of your left hip, then slide your left leg back so it's stretched out behind you.

Lean forward and place your right forearm on the floor horizontally in front of you.

Take your left arm and feed it underneath your right arm with your palm facing upwards (you should feel a nice stretch on your left rear delt).

From here, slide your left arm back out and reach it up towards the ceiling while looking up towards your hand, then slide it back underneath your right arm.

Do this for five to six reps, then repeat on the other side.

3. Hip switch lean

This targets the glute medius and piriformis, providing a deep stretch.

Start by sitting on the floor with your hands positioned behind your body and your legs stretched out in front. Then, place your right foot over your left knee, and then bend your left knee, so that your left foot is flat on the floor.

Drop your left knee down to your right side so that it touches the floor (or gets close), then drop it down towards your left side so that it touches the floor.

Keep switching between sides for five to six reps, then swap over legs and repeat.

4. London bridge

Similar to the above, the London Bridge is a glute strengthening exercise, particular the glute medius, and also stretches the piriformis.

Lie on the floor with your legs straight and your arms by your side. Then drop your right leg out to the side, with your foot flat on its side and bend your left knee, so that your left foot is flat on the floor.

Pushing through your left foot, raise your bum up into the air (just like you’d do for a glute bridge), while making sure that your right leg remains out to the side.

From here, tip your left knee across so that your body rotates towards the right and hold here for a second. Then, come back to centre and lower your bum back down to the floor.

Repeat this five times, raising the hips up and rotating your left knee across the body, coming back to centre, then lowering back down, then repeat on the other side.

5. Side bridge and reach

Again, another great move to strengthen the glutes, but this time you'll also receive a satisfying stretch to the lats and core.