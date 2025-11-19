Arnold Schwarzenegger's four-move dumbbell workout builds a stronger body in 25 minutes

It’s a common misconception that in order to get stronger you need to slog away in the gym for hours, but even Arnold Schwarzenegger disagrees. “Building strength takes time, but it doesn’t require overly long workouts,” he says in his most recent Pump Club Newsletter. Plus, many of us don’t have the time to train for hours each evening. That’s why the Austrian Oak has shared a four-move, no-frills workout, designed to build a stronger body in 25 minutes.

“This simple complex will help you get stronger by training a lower rep range and combining movements for an efficient, intense workout,” he says. “It’s just three exercises, but if you stick with these movements, you will see progress over time.” We think there may have been a typo, as the workout definitely has four exercises, not three. But, I think we can all agree, four isn’t a lot at all…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Complete the circuit below, moving from one exercise to the next, only resting to make sure your form stays intact. “Do one set of each exercise, rest for 2 to 3 minutes, and repeat for a total of 3 to 5 sets.” To progress this workout over the following weeks, Arnold says you’ll reduce the number of repetitions you do for each exercise – for example, week 2 you’ll do four reps, week 3 you’ll do three, week 2 you’ll do two, etc. As the reps decrease, aim to increase your weights. Here’s the workout:

Clean – 5 reps

Front squat – 5 reps

Push press – 5 reps

Romanian deadlift – 5 reps

If you enjoyed the simplicity of this workout, Arnold has shared plenty of other quick, effective sessions that can help you get stronger and build muscle. This 20-minute EMOM workout is another great option for those who need something short to squeeze into busy schedules – even better, he's provided bodyweight and weighted exercise options, in case you don't have access to free weights.