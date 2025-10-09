An expert shares three easy chair stretches to soothe back and shoulder stiffness

According to the NHS , the average adult spends around nine hours a day sitting – that’s 63 hours a week – so it’s no surprise many of us finish work feeling stiff and sore. Getting up and moving regularly is the best remedy, but on days when that’s not possible, these three simple chair stretches can provide instant relief, easing tension and improving your posture.

“Chair-based movements are especially powerful because they’re safe, accessible, and can be done without special equipment, helping people stay consistent, which is the real key to long-term progress,” says Carter Lee , certified personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach at BetterMe.

As we’ve mentioned, you won’t need any equipment for these stretches from Carter, just your chair and around eight minutes spare. We know it can be hard to put time aside when working from your desk, but we can guarantee you’ll feel better for doing these.

1. Seated child pose

(Image credit: BetterMe)

You're probably wondering how you go about this popular pose while seated. “It can relieve tension in the lower back and activates postural core muscles,” says Carter. He also adds that you can increase its difficult too (if you're looking for an extra challenge).

To perform:

Sit up tall with your chest up, your eyes gazing forward, and your hands together in front of you.

Take a breath in through your chest and then begin to exhale as you hinge your upper body forward towards your knees.

Stop when the forearms touch the top of the thighs and hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds (you should feel a slight stretch in the lower back, but focus on breathing steadily throughout this hold)

Once the 20-30 seconds are up, exhale as you hinge your upper body back up towards the sky.

Repeat this hold 2 to 3 times.

For an extra challenge: Follow the steps above, but Carter says instead of allowing your forearms to rest on your thighs, let your arms hang to either side of you. "This will allow you to get a deeper stretch but it will be a little more challenging to raise your body back up to the starting position!".

2. Seated spinal bends

(Image credit: BetterMe)

“Seated spinal twists engage the core and mobilise the thoracic spine. Unlike traditional floor twists, this chair version is accessible and relatively safe for people with limited mobility or chronic back discomfort,” says Carter. Just what we like to hear.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To perform:

Sit tall on the edge of your chair with your feet flat.

Place your hands behind your head or crossed over your chest.

Slowly twist your torso to the right, holding for 3–5 seconds, return to center, then twist left.

Repeat 8–10 times per side.

3. Elevated thoracic spine mobility

(Image credit: BetterMe)

Carter says that this particular stretch is great for undoing any muscle knots in your upper back. "By supporting the elbows on the chair, you open up the upper back, improving posture and reducing tension that contributes to back pain." You will have to get on your knees for this particular move, but it'll be worth it.

To perform: