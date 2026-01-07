Always wanted jet boots? These bionic boots bring us closer than ever, to go further faster

Quick Summary Shown off during CES 2026, the Delphy Sidekick boots are ankle straps with robotic enhancements that are made to send you further. This new category of wearable offers robotic, battery-powered movement assistance to take the load off so you can go further, faster.

Shown off at CES 2026 is a whole new category of wearable, one that will make you bionic. The Delphy Sidekick boots, if you can call them that, are made to enhance your strength using battery-powered mechanics.

Sure, they're not quite jet boots, but these can make you go further and faster. The idea is to give a little electric assist so your legs do a less work, meaning you should be able to keep up a faster pace for longer.

So this could be ideal for older users, those with an injury, or anyone wanting to up their pace on long hikes. At this stage, Delphy seems to be pushing towards long walks rather than running assistance – but here's hoping this can be adapted for that in the future.

The Sidekick features a removable battery that can be charged between uses. This is good for up to five miles per charge and can offer over 100lbs of joint offload when in use.

There are three different power levels to pick from, but the detection of how power is applied happens automatically thanks to built-in sensors. The company says your ankle maintains a full range of motion throughout use.

There are Sidekick compatible shoes available where the footplate can integrate into the bottom to help offer the most comfortable lift from the sole.

You can also pick the colour combinations that suit you for both the mechanical unit and the shoes themselves.

Delphy Sidekick: pricing and availability

The Delphy Sidekick will be available from 25 January, in the US at least. Pricing is an eye-watering $4,500/£3,335, but this is groundbreaking tech for now.

Orders are being taken on the Delphy website.

You'll need to input your shoe size, height, calf measurement and foot width so you get the ideal setup to suit your exact fit. Pick your colours and then you're good to go the distance.

