I gave the 6-6-6 walking challenge a proper test – and it earned a permanent spot in my workout routine

From the 30-10-30 to the 16-12-25, I’ve always had a soft spot for numbered fitness challenges.

They provide structure for training, reduce decision fatigue, and, crucially, keep me moving on days when motivation is low (it happens).

The latest formula doing the rounds is the 6-6-6 walking challenge, and this time, walking takes centre stage. I tried it for a week to see if it really lives up to the hype.

The challenge is simple. Each session starts with a 6-minute warm-up, followed by 60 minutes of walking and finally, 6 minutes of cooldown stretching.

Traditionally, the walk is done at 6 am or 6 pm to keep with the theme, but I’ll be honest, that part wasn’t top of my agenda. I’m far too busy to let a TikTok trend dictate my diary, but I aimed to try my best.

Instead, I laced up my walking shoes and stuck to the basics: a 60-minute brisk walk, bookended by a six-minute warm-up and six-minutes of cooldown stretches, every day for a week. Here’s what I found.

Why walking works

I’ve never really considered walking a “proper” workout, but that’s changed recently. I’ve tested posture walking, backwards walking, and even the Japanese walking technique, and each has earned its place.

What surprised me most was how effective walking can be when done with intention.

Beyond steps, walking supports mental health, boosts energy, improves immunity, and, perhaps most importantly, encourages consistency. That’s exactly what the 6-6-6 challenge nails.

The warm-up (6 minutes)

I wouldn’t usually warm up for a walk, but this felt like a welcome shift, and something I’ll be keeping. A short warm-up raises heart rate, increases blood flow to working muscles, and improves joint mobility, making movement feel smoother from the first step.

My go-to six-minute warm-up included arm circles, leg swings, front, to side, to reverse lunges, squat-to-overhead reaches, hip circles, shoulder rolls, spinal roll-downs and the runner’s lunge.

Done first thing in the morning, I wasn’t exactly full of life, but these mobility exercises signalled to my body that it was time to get moving.

Six minutes felt like a long time at first, and by minute four, I was prepped and ready. Wrapped up and warmed up, I headed out into the dark at 6:45 am – early, but doable.

The walk (60 minutes)

Pace-wise, I walked briskly enough to breathe deeply while still feeling comfortable, classic Zone 2 effort. Heart rate elevated, conversation possible, effort sustainable. At that hour, the only conversation was with myself, but the rhythm felt good.

On day one, my watch logged around 9,000 steps and just over 3 miles in an hour. Compare that to the same time slot in my home gym the day before - I’d barely reached 3,000 steps. Same time commitment, triple the movement.

As the week went on, I naturally picked up the pace and found routes with gentle hills and winding footpaths, always aiming for the same distance, around 3 miles.

I swapped my usual gym sessions for these walks and discovered something unexpected: they forced me out of the house. Home gyms are brilliant, but they make it very easy to become a bit of a hermit, especially in winter.

Morning walks cleared the grogginess fast, and the few evening walks pulled me out of that familiar post-work slump while also giving me a chance to catch up with friends on the phone.

Starting the day having already clocked 60 minutes of movement made me want to move more - not less. Each day, I was pleased with my effort.

By the end of the week, I easily hit 20,000 steps a day, sometimes even 22,000, with one day topping 26,000. Seeing that number on my Apple Watch was undeniably satisfying.

But compared to my usual HIIT and strength workouts, I didn’t get anywhere near the same endorphin rush, or the same test of coordination and mind-muscle connection. I honestly see the gym as my playground, but walking is also a huge love of mine.

The cooldown (6 minutes)

My favourite part! Not just because it meant my workout was done for the day, but because it left me feeling wide awake and raring to go. Sure, it’s tempting to skip these six minutes while the kettle boils, but I didn’t.

I moved through side bends, quad and calf stretches, hip-flexor lunges, the child’s pose, and a lying spinal twist. Stretching on an already-warm body felt restorative rather than rushed, and those six minutes perfectly signalled the end of the session and the start of the day.

I held each stretch for around 30 seconds, using the time to mentally decompress while targeting the muscles walking engages most: calves, hamstrings, quads, glutes, and hip flexors.

The 6-6-6 challenge: My verdict

I enjoyed the challenge - but I missed lifting weights. In reality, I don’t have time to do both every day. The strict 6 am or 6 pm rule also went straight out the window: most walks started around 6:45 am, and a couple landed closer to 5 pm. Life had to come first, but no matter what, I got it done.

What I loved most was the mental clarity the early walks gave me. I had a whole hour to myself to untangle life problems and plan my day, plus it was strangely exhilarating to watch the world slowly wake up. Evening walks were great for winding down, too.

But as a woman in my 40s, strength training is non-negotiable for me. Maintaining and building lean muscle tissue as I approach peri-menopause matters far too much to sideline it and just walk instead.

Did it lead to weight loss? Not at all. But I felt energised, lighter on my feet, and noticeably more active and switched-on throughout the day.

Would I do it again? Absolutely, but not every week. I’d save it for holidays; maybe a beach walk at sunrise, where a hotel gym is a waste of a view, or during the Christmas lull, when motivation dips, but routine still matters.

Walking for an hour, without chasing speed or distance, felt refreshing-and the built-in warm-up and cooldown were a bonus I hadn’t realised I was missing. My flexibility had definitely slipped during a busy January, and this was the perfect reminder: use it or lose it.

The 6-6-6 challenge struck the perfect balance of active stretching, Zone 2 cardio, opening up the lungs, and taking a moment of calm, before finishing with a lengthening stretch.

The momentum and structure were great, but yes, I missed my dumbbells. Tomorrow, I’ll be back in the gym, weights in hand, strength training back on rotation. That said, the 6-6-6 challenge has earned a permanent spot in my fitness toolkit. You can never have too many.