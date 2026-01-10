Winter running – and January, in particular, requires a different mindset. But despite the season (and the cold), I don’t let anything stop me from hitting my weekly mileage.

I found that running the equivalent of a marathon every week keeps me accountable, gives me flexibility and builds consistency. I can do it all in one go, or split it across two, three or four sessions, depending on my schedule and energy levels.

What started as a personal challenge has quietly turned into a habit, and a very good one at that. I rely on variety and a bit of strategy to keep myself motivated when the days are short and the conditions are cold. Below are my best tips to help you keep moving this January and beyond.

1. Enter a race

January is a blank canvas, and a chance to lock in a year of races before motivation dips. Canterbury 10 will be my first of the year, followed by the London Landmarks Half, then the Royal Parks Half, and the Beachy Head Half.

By consistently ticking off 26.2 miles each week, I know I’m already in a strong position fitness-wise, with room to add more focused ‘race’ training as race day approaches.

Signing up keeps me focused and accountable. I’m also tempted by a few international races this year. Turning a race into a holiday is a great way to explore somewhere new, and once you’ve invested the time and money, you’re far more likely to commit and go all in. New York Marathon? Lisbon? Let’s see where I end up.

2. The 10-minute rule

I once interviewed Olympian and three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe, and one thing that stuck was her “10-minute rule”.

On days when motivation is low, she suggests committing to just 10 minutes of running. If it still feels wrong after that, you can call it a day and try again tomorrow.

More often than not, when you get out and run for 10 minutes, those endorphins will kick in, and you’ll feel more energised and want to carry on. You’re out anyway, so you may as well carry on, right?

3. Dress for the occasion

Winter miles are a whole different ball game when it comes to persuading yourself to run outside in the cold and dark. Get your kit wrong, and even the best intentions can quickly go out the window. In winter, it really is all about layers – and gloves! I’d much rather start warm and peel layers off as I go than spend the entire run nursing numb fingers.

Think a sweat-wicking merino wool base layer, a gilet topped with a lightweight windbreaker (or waterproof jacket), plus gloves, a hat, and fleece-lined leggings with thermal socks (maybe compression running socks, if that's what you like). The aim is simple: feel toasty enough that you don’t dread stepping out of the front door.

And don’t forget a headband with earwarmers, along with waterproof trainers. Fresh kit, especially new best women's running shoes, can reignite that excitement to get out and run.

Let’s be honest, you’re far less likely to lace up if your trainers are falling apart and have lost their bounce. Comfort, warmth and a bit of ‘new kit’ motivation go a long way in winter.

4. Join a club

There’s a reason run clubs have surged in popularity over the past few years – accountability is a big one. I run with the David Lloyd Running Club when I can, and I also train with a group every Wednesday night, sometimes on Sundays too.

It takes the thinking out of running. The route is planned, the pace is set, all you have to do is turn up. Those small commitments, and not wanting to let others down, create real momentum at a time of year when it’s very easy to talk yourself out of heading out the door.

5. Try the treadmill

Frigid temperatures, frosty pavements, and dark mornings aren’t always appealing, which is where my trusty treadmill comes in. Icy conditions are no good for speed sessions, and heavy rain is really not much fun, so if the weather is really not playing ball, then racking up some miles on the treadmill is totally allowed.

6. Play with your speed

Every week without fail, I’ll do some faster miles. Whether that’s 5-minute tempo blasts, some 400m intervals around the track or some hill running.

One of my favourite sessions is hill training, where you jog on the spot for 20 seconds, then run up the hill for 30 seconds and walk down for 60. I’ll repeat this for 28 minutes.

Jogging on the spot encourages high knees and fast arms, and blasting up the hill encourages a forward lean and forces better sprint mechanics.

This trains your body to generate more force and explosive power than running on flat ground. Sessions like these are a great way to mix things up - and what’s 28 minutes, right?

7. Do it early

I’m not a fan of evening runs. They mentally hang over me all day. And studies show that morning running is actually a better way to train. According to research in the Journal of Sleep, morning exercisers have a higher success rate than evening exercisers.

Deadlines, kids' sports commitments, and simply not timing my food and schedule right always tend to impact my evening run - and sometimes I simply can’t be bothered. If I do it in the morning, it’s done and ticked off for another day.

8. Focus on your breathing

One of the simplest ways I distract myself from the miles – and the cold – is by focusing on my breathing. I try to breathe through my nose with every step. That often means slowing the pace slightly at first.

And yes, it can feel strange initially, but nasal breathing encourages deeper, diaphragmatic breathing and can help improve breathing efficiency over time.

Try it on your next easy run: keep your mouth closed and rely solely on your nose to deliver oxygen as you move. It gets easier with each session, and over time, your breathing becomes more controlled and efficient, which can translate into better pacing and performance when it matters. After all, PBs are made in the winter.

9. Remind yourself daily of your goal

Not every training day will be sunshine and rainbows. In my experience, 6 am runs in the dark and cold aren't always fun, but I always feel proud of myself once it’s done, and progress mostly comes from discipline and consistency.

Whether you aim to run longer or faster, hit a weekly mileage target, or simply stay consistent, remind yourself of your why. All my friends know that I like to hit 26.2 miles a week. I’ve set it as a target on Strava and regularly share it on my social media too.

It keeps the goal front of mind and adds a layer of accountability. And every week I tick it off feels like a good week in my book.