A new Instagram post from Ben Bruno, longtime personal trainer to Justin Timberlake, offers a rare look at how the global star keeps himself in shape in his mid-40s.

It’s a rolling montage of work that prioritises movement quality, resilience and repeatable effort, which is exactly what you’d expect from someone who has to perform night after night.

As shared in the post, Timberlake, who turned 44 this year only a few days ago, has trained with Bruno for well over a decade, and this long-term relationship shows in the programming.

Rather than chasing maximal lifts or aesthetic shortcuts, the exercises shown revolve around staying strong without getting hurt, maintaining conditioning without pounding joints, and keeping mobility high enough to move freely on stage (and in life).

Several clips suggest a strong emphasis on lower-body conditioning, with heavy sled pushes featured prominently.

This is a staple in athletic training because it delivers a brutal cardiovascular hit while keeping impact low, making it a go-to move for people who can’t afford sore knees or ankles halfway through a tour.

The pace and load suggest this isn’t just warm-up work, but a key part of Timberlake’s engine-building.

Upper-body work with a purpose

Upper-body strength appears to be trained with the same pragmatism. Ring rows (with a heavy ball balanced on his extended legs!) and Landmine press variations place the shoulders under load.

Elsewhere, dumbbell pressing from the floor and the hollow-body position hint at integrated core training, where the trunk does as much work as the arms.

There’s also a clear mobility thread running through the session, with deep hip and thoracic stretches using a resistance band, likely for preparation or recovery.

For someone whose job involves rotation, lateral movement and explosive changes of direction, keeping the hips and upper back moving well is non-negotiable.

In the post, Bruno emphasises that nothing they do is particularly fancy, "but consistent hard work."

This approach has allowed the singer to train through world tours, film roles and injuries without dramatic peaks and crashes.

Timberlake has never been loud about his fitness routine, but posts like this underline why he’s often cited quietly as one of the better-trained performers in pop.

At 44, his goal is to keep delivering high-energy performances year after year, and this kind of training is exactly how you do it.