Three 'non-negotiable' exercises that’ll improve full-body mobility, according to an expert

Oil up those tight joints for improved movement and better workouts

We all know that prioritising mobility is crucial, especially with hybrid working patterns making us more sedentary. Yet, many of us are left unsure about the best way to address it. The good news is, that you don’t need to carve a ton of extra time out of your already busy day, as Personal Training duo, Milad and Ryan, founders of Tailored Fit PT, have shared a full-body mobility workout that will only take you 10 minutes, helping you move with greater ease and perform at your best.

Mobility exercises are movements that move a joint through its full range of motion, which improves longevity, enabling us to stay active and move with ease while lowering the risk of falls and injuries. But, good mobility goes further than aiding every acitivies, it'll also help you in the gym too. Imagine trying to squat with super tight hips; not only will you struggle to hit a decent depth, and not recruit all the muscles that you need to, but it can lead to added strain on the knees and lower back. To therefore help us move safely and get the most out of our training, we can't forgo mobility.

This mobility routine below is simple: perform each exercise one after the other for three rounds, resting for 90 seconds between rounds. The video above shows you’ll need access to a weight bench and dumbbell for one of the exercises, however, if you’re doing this at home you can always anchor your foot underneath a sofa and sit on a coffee table to re-create the movement. Give the video a watch so you know how to perform each exercise efficiently. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

  • Anchored hip extension
  • Couch stretch shoulder CARS
  • Inner thigh T-spine rotation

We've got plenty more mobility workouts here at T3. If you're looking for a routine that'll particularly help unlock your tight hips, then check out this seven-minute routine, which will leave them feeling looser, and aid a healthier lower back, knees and ankles. If you're after another full-body flow, then this three-minute mobility workout is particularly good for helping desk dwellers reverse poor posture.

