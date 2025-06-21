You only need this 15-minutes Pilates workout to strengthen your entire body and boost core strength
No leaving the house required
Finding the motivation to hit the gym or exercise can be tough when the sun decides to make a full-time appearance. But, it’s always better to do a little bit of something than nothing at all.
Low-impact workouts such as Pilates are a great way to build strength and enhance mobility, balance, and coordination – all from the comfort of your home.
Pilates Instructor, Sadie Lee Thomas, has shared a 15-minute routine that proves how effective this style of training can be. It doesn’t require any fancy equipment apart from two water bottles (if you have light dumbbells you can use these too), and it will strengthen the muscles all over your body, while giving your posture a boost.
Sadie says to aim between 12-15 reps for each exercise, depending on your fitness level. Move your way through the exercises below, resting for 30-40 seconds between each movement, then 90 seconds to two minutes after you complete all of them. Aim to complete three rounds in total and take a look at the video above to familiarise yourself with the moves. Also, make sure your water bottle is nearby, Pilates may look gentle, but its slow, controlled movements pack a serious punch. Here’s the workout:
- Weighted hundred
- Single-leg extension with dumbbell chest fly
- Forearm plank with single-arm extension to tricep kickback
- Double leg stretch with dumbbells
If you're looking for more quick workouts to help you stay active without leaving the house, try this four-move bodyweight workout next. It utilises compound exercises so that you work lots of different muscles at the same time, for an effective full-body workout. Alternatively, if you enjoyed this Pilates-style workout, here's another full-body burner that you can try.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
