Strengthen your deep core with no equipment, just these five Pilates exercises

When it comes to building a stronger core, you can’t get much better than a Pilates workout. Pilates is renowned for its controlled movements that target the deep core muscles to help enhance stability and alignment. What’s even better, a lot of the exercises require nothing more than your bodyweight and a mat – just like this five-move Pilates workout. Plus, it can be done with minimal space and will only take you 15 minutes to complete.

Training your core may not be the most exciting thing to do, but it's essential if you want to have a more able and pain-free life. When your core is strong, it supports key joints, eases discomfort, and lowers the risk of injury. It also enhances your balance and posture, improving the way you move throughout daily life and helping you feel more grounded and confident in your body.

Whereas lots of workouts usually revolve around a fixed number of reps and sets, for this Pilates routine, you’ll perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. This structure encourages you to focus on movement quality over quantity – no rushing to hit a number, just controlled, intentional motion. Make sure you pay close attention to your breathing, exhaling during the most challenging part of the movement. Complete three rounds in total, then you’re done. Here’s the workout:

Crunches

TT crunch with toe taps

Bicycles

Thread the needle

Plank with leg lifts

If this workout feels too challenging on your back or you're working with limited mobility, then try this standing core workout instead. All you need is either a light pair of dumbbells or two medium-sized water bottles. Alternatively, if floor work isn't an issue, and you're looking for something similar, then check out this 10-minute core workout – oh, and no crunches involved either.