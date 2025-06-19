Carve out functional core strength with just a kettlebell and these 3 moves

Crunches can have their place in your ab training, but if you want to build functional core strength, there are far more dynamic moves out there that can help. A weak core can wreak havoc on your body; it can make everyday activities, like bending down and picking things up, more difficult, increase the likelihood of lower back pain, and even hold back your performance in the gym.

This kettlebell workout comes from fitness trainer Jeremy Bryan and will take you no longer than 10 minutes to complete, so there’s no excuse for not getting it done. “These 3 movements target your deep core stabilizers and train your body to control rotation, brace under pressure, and keep your spine protected,” he writes alongside the workout.

If you have no kettlebell available, you can use a dumbbell, or even a heavy water bottle would work as an alternative. Whatever weight you choose, make sure you start off with something light first, so as you nail the correct form, before increasing the intensity. Rest for 45-60 seconds between rounds and then 90 seconds before moving onto the next exercise. Also, don’t forget to take a quick watch of the video above if you don’t know how to do each exercise. Here’s what you’ve got:

Seated halo

Seated windmills

Plank drags

Another great way to train your core is with standing exercises ( also ideal if you don’t like floor-based exercises or suffer from a bad back). This 8-minute standing core workout is beginner-friendly and short enough to slot around your busy day, or bolt onto the end of a longer workout. Alternatively, why not give this Pilates core workou t a try? Although, don’t mistake it for being ‘easier’ – it’ll bring a whole new feeling to your midsection muscles.