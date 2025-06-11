Skip the crunches – this five-move upright ab workout builds a strong, stable core
You can build a stronger core without hitting the floor
Crunches may be good for sculpting your six-pack muscles, but if you’re looking to build well-rounded core strength that’s going to help you move better, make daily tasks easier, lift heavier and reduce your chances of injury, they’re not the one. This standing core workout, however, will tick these boxes; all you’ll need is a light to moderate dumbbell or kettlebell (a heavy water bottle will also do the trick) and 15 minutes on the clock.
If you are someone who's been blasting out endless crunches, don’t worry, they’re not a terrible exercise – they’re great for your external abdominal muscles. However, they don’t hit those deeper internal abdominal muscles, or the muscles in the lower back and pelvis, which also make up your core muscles, helping to stabilise and support the body. Standing core exercises, however, require you to move the joints through a greater range of motion, challenging your balance and stability more, thus firing up your entire core.
A post shared by Hayley Madigan (@hayleymadiganfitness)
A photo posted by on
Work your way through the reps and sets of the first exercise below, and take a rest for 45-60 seconds between each round. Once you’ve completed all the sets, rest for 90 seconds, then move on to the next exercise. Oner Active athlete, Hayley Madigan, who created this workout also mentions to engage your core correctly during each exercise – by tucking your ribcage down and tilting your tailbone forwards slightly. You'll want a light to moderate weight for all these exercises – nailing your the correct form is far more important than the amount of weight you're moving. Here’s the workout:
- Overhead hold with knee raise – 6-8 reps per leg for 2-3 sets
- Pass around the body – 6-8 reps per direction for 2-3 sets
- Suitcase carry hold – hold for as long as possible each side for 2-4 sets
- Single arm overhead hold – hold for as long as you can for 2-4 sets
- Standing woodchoppers – 8-10 reps per side for 2-3 sets
Need something that’s a little shorter that you can easily tag onto the end of your longer workouts? Give this 8-minute standing core circuit a go – again, dumbbells or water bottles are all that’s required. Alternatively, if you’re after a floor-based workout, give this Pilates core session a go – it may only consist of three exercises, but we guarantee your mid-section will be left on fire afterwards.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This 30-minute strength circuit adds upper body muscle where you really want it
This quick-fire workout can help build your chest, arms, back and shoulders
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s quick hit dumbbell workout delivers serious strength gains
Start your week the right way – with this simple 30-minute, four-move strength workout
-
No plank needed – build a stable core with this 8-minute upright ab workout
You can build a strong core without getting on the ground
-
Boost lower body muscle and burn fat with this speedy 20 minute dumbbell workout
Leg day doesn’t have to be skipped, especially with quick, effective sessions like this
-
Sculpt full-body strength and muscle with two dumbbells and these seven exercises
No gym required
-
Time crunched? This five-move dumbbell circuit builds muscle and burns fat
No need to skip your workout, this 30-minute circuit has your entire body covered
-
Loosen stiff hips in five minutes with these three bodyweight exercises
Better hip mobility equals better movement quality
-
This calisthenics beginner workout builds full-body functional strength
Looking to build strength with minimal to no equipment? This workout has got you covered